Has Josh Duggar Been Banned From Family Functions? Troubled Duggar Family Member MIA In Recent Photos

Two years ago, after the news broke that Josh Duggar molested his younger sisters and cheated on his wife, the 29-year-old reality star went into hiding, and TLC canceled his family’s show 19 Kids and Counting. Since then, the oldest Duggar child left his job in Washington, DC, went through rehab, and moved back to Arkansas to rebuild his life with his wife Anna and their five children; while Josh’s parents and siblings attempted to figure out when and how to include him in their lives. Is it possible the Duggars have decided to ban the troubled son from family functions?

For a while, it seemed Josh was slowly making his way back into the limelight by appearing in different social media posts at family events, to the shock of many fans. But, as the Hollywood Gossip reports, TLC has gone to great lengths to keep him from appearing on his sisters’ spin-off Counting On.

During Jinger Duggar’s special wedding episode, producers took expensive precautions to make sure his face didn’t appear on screen by using CGI pillars and artificial lens flares.

The network seems to know what the Duggar family is starting to find out, the public is not ready to forgive the sexual predator and does not want to see him, especially when he is at family events and smiling next to his victims.

Apparently, parents Jim Bob and Michelle are starting to realize that Josh Duggar needs to be left out of family gatherings, and in the past week, he has been absent while the rest of the Duggars celebrated two birthdays. Josh’s sister Johannah turned 12, and his daughter Mackynzie turned 8, but he was nowhere to be seen in the photos posted to social media.

According to InTouch Weekly, Jim Bob had a plan to revive his son’s reality TV career, but it failed miserably.

“He spent a month trying to convince TLC that Josh should be back on the show. They finally caved and agreed to let him film an upcoming Counting On webisode where he’ll talk about his joy at learning he’s going to be a father again,” a source told the magazine just weeks before baby number five arrived.

The insider went on to say that if the webisode did well, he would be on the show next season. But, Josh has been MIA from the show and recent family photos, so we have to assume his attempt to return was not a successful one.

