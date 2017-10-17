Kim Kardashian Rocks 75-Lb Ketogenic Weight Loss As ‘Chubby’ Kanye West Sweats SoulCycle On Paleo Diet

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have fame, fortune, and starring roles on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But when it comes to fighting the battle of the bulge, Kardashian and West have had to experience their weight ups and downs just like everyone else. And it doesn’t help their self-esteem that Kim and Kanye have to struggle with their weight in the spotlight.

Kardashian famously gained weight during her pregnancies. Now, even after losing 75 pounds on a ketogenic diet, Kim has admitted she still has insecurities about her body. As for Kanye, West noticeably has gained weight in recent months.

Concerned about his health as the couple prepares for their third child (this one via surrogate), Kardashian reportedly has ordered her husband to go on a Paleo diet and fitness plan. As evidence that Kanye is following through with the fitness element of Kim’s marching orders, West was seen recently sweating it out in a SoulCycle class.

Kanye West Obeys Kim Kardashian By Pedaling Off Pounds

The Daily Mail reported that Kanye showed up in SoulCycle wearing an unusual fitness outfit made of denim, noting that West has been in the spotlight for his weight gain.

“[Kanye West] has been…putting on a noticeable amount of weight after resurfacing from his much needed hiatus.”

Although denim outfits aren’t the standard indoor cycling wardrobe, apparently no one informed West. Kanye’s appearance in the SoulCycle class occurred amid rumors that Kim has put him on a “daddy diet” before their third baby arrives.

Despite being spotted at the indoor bike studio focused on a phone conversation, West apparently took enough time away from his cell phone to get immersed in the high-intensity spin class. Kanye even signed up for a membership, evidence that he views his “daddy diet” orders from Kim seriously.

Kim Kardashian Flaunts 75-Pound Ketogenic Weight Loss

Although a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians showed Kim feeling “insecure” because of unflattering photos taken on a visit to Mexico in May, she’s now said she feels at her best. Fans have taken notice, praising Kardashian’s appearance on Instagram while contrasting Kim’s weight loss with West’s weight gain.

Commenting on a sweet photo of Kardashian with her son, one fan praised Kim as looking “great” but Kanye as appearing “sort of chubby.” Ouch.

While Kim kept it casual for her “Mommy & Son day,” Kardashian was seen recently rocking her weight loss in thigh-high sheer stockings and a skin-tight blazer dress in San Francisco. The Daily Mail noted that Kim’s waist-whittling outfit contrasted with Khloe Kardashian, who hid her alleged baby bump under her coat as she joined her sister amid pregnancy rumors.

Kim changed outfits multiple times on the sisters’ San Francisco excursion, with each wardrobe designed to flaunt her sizzling figure. Kourtney Kardashian joined Kim and Khloe for the evening, but it was Kim’s clutch that stole the style spotlight.

Kardashian held a tiny clutch that resembled a roll of cash. But it was the cash that went into its design that impressed, with the clutch representing the $4,995 collaboration between Alexander Wang and Judith Leiber. The tiny purse sparkled with 10,263 Swarovski crystals.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s stunning appearance comes in the wake of her 75-pound weight loss from a ketogenic diet, as the Inquisitr reported. Kanye’s wife has become the unofficial poster girl for the ketogenic weight loss plan, which involves boosting foods high in fat such as olive oil, eating moderate amounts of protein such as salmon, and eliminating starchy carbohydrates such as white bread and sugary foods such as cake.

Kanye West Seeks Weight Loss On Paleo Diet

While Kim achieved her weight loss on a ketogenic diet, she reportedly didn’t want Kanye to follow her lead. Instead, the Sun reported that Kardashian ordered West to achieve his own weight loss with exercise, such as the SoulCycle classes, and a Paleo diet.

While Kim was observed swapping outfits in San Francisco to showcase her hourglass shape, Kanye took the opposite approach. The newspaper noted that West was seen stepping out in exactly the same denim outfit on three occasions in one week after Kardashian reportedly ordered him to shed pounds.

“Kim Kardashian orders him to get [a] six pack by Christmas.”

Describing Kanye’s weight gain as “apparent,” an insider told the Sun that West had a “very tough year.” Kanye reportedly turned to traditional comfort foods as a result of his struggles, with the insider giving examples such as “mac and cheese, fried chicken, cheese burgers and home fries.”

However, none of those foods are allowed on the Paleo diet that the source claims West is now following. Kim reportedly even enlisted the family chef to help her keep West on his diet, with the chef reportedly cautioned to ban Kanye from the treat pantry. West also reportedly has been told to work out three times a week for six weeks. He will then increase his workouts to five times a week.

As for precisely what Kanye will eat on his Paleo diet, Women’s Health magazine reported the so-called caveman weight-loss plan involves eliminating processed foods. Eating like a caveman means cutting out sugar and dairy while going for a high protein, lower carb approach.

How Many Calories Does Kanye West Burn In SoulCycle Class?

For those who think that West took the easy way out by using an indoor cycling class for fitness, SoulCycle isn’t like a leisurely ride in the park. Medical Daily reports that a SoulCycle class is a full-body workout, quoting fitness expert Dempsey Marks about the impact of a 45-minute class.

“You can burn between 500 and 700 calories per session. This is much higher than weight lifting, yoga, and even sometimes running.”

In addition, the full-body workouts are designed to use almost all of the body’s muscles. Sticking to SoulCycle can reap benefits for Kanye such as six-pack abs, along with toning all over. Using the larger muscles such as the quads has been shown to boost calorie burn during and after the workout.

