‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Graham And Myrna Torment Fragile Dina After Kidnapping

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 16 promise heart-stopping action with the Abbotts. Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) collapsed on Friday, and greedy Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) left her for dead. Too bad for him that she didn’t croak and leave him her fortune. Today, Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) finds him in the hallway at the GCAC and forces Graham to unlock Dina’s door. She finds her mom on the floor and calls 911. Graham can’t stop that from happening, but he will quickly formulate a backup plan.

Graham kidnaps Dina – Abbotts leave him no choice

Y&R spoilers from SheKnows Soaps promise a brawl breaks at GC Memorial when Graham shows up to visit Dina. Ashley assaults him as Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) tries to hold her back. The thing is, the Abbotts can’t keep him out because he’s got Dina’s power of attorney and is the one who gets to call the shots about her medical care. The Abbotts should be able to reverse that, but will they get the paperwork pushed through the courts in time? It doesn’t look good.

Knowing time is running out, Graham kidnaps Dina from the hospital. Kidnapping is a strong word since he’s got the right to move her, but to the family, it’s a kidnapping. They fear the worst because if Dina dies before they can get her to sign a new will, Graham gets his big payday. To make things worse, the family doesn’t know Dina has Alzheimer’s which will complicate the paperwork. If she signed the will to Graham before her mind snapped, it might be legal, and she’s incompetent to sign a new one.

Where will Graham take their mother?

The latest Young and the Restless spoilers promo reveals Jack, Ashley, and Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) staring through a fence at a private airfield as a jet flies away with Graham and their mom, Dina, onboard. Unless Jack can use his influence to get the FAA to turn the plane around, it looks like Graham got away with phase one of his plan. But where will Graham take Dina? Remember, this is about more than just money. Graham wants revenge for Dina ripping his family apart.

Y&R spoilers for next week from Soap Central reveal Ashley and Jack discover something shocking about Dina and its likely her Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Ashley will have to forgive Dina knowing she wasn’t in her right mind, but first, they need to find her. Although Graham could have flown Dina to Paris to get her far away from her kids, it’s more likely he takes her to Florida. Myrna Bloodworth (Marcia Rodd) is the one pushing Graham to punish Dina, and she wants to confront the woman who ruined her life.

Dina stashed in Florida retirement home?

Dina was unconscious, and given her Alzheimer’s diagnosis, Graham might be able to check Dina into the retirement home so he and his mom can keep a close eye on her. With Dina at the same facility as Myrna, the angry woman can take out her frustrations on Dina as soon as she wakes. It’s true that Dina was a horrible woman who slept around, abandoned her children, and wrecked Myrna and Graham’s family. But that was a long time ago, and she’s a weak old woman now. Will that matter to them?

It shouldn’t be too long before the Abbotts track down the flight plan and figure out where Graham took Dina. It helps that he stays in the U.S. instead of spiriting her away to Europe. Look for an epic showdown when the Abbott clan shows up to reclaim their mother from her vengeful kidnapper and his equally vengeful mother. Will Dina’s health be affected by this torment? We still don’t know who Graham’s father is, and some Y&R buzz hints he could be an Abbott or a Newman. Check back soon for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers and news.

Her secret is out… and the fallout will be heart-stopping! Don't miss this explosive week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/fgR5IGgdDM — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 15, 2017

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]