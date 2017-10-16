Hillary Clinton Sides With NFL Kneeling Players — She Urges ‘Resist’ Trump During ‘Phony’ Book Tour?

Hillary Clinton seems to be siding with the NFL football players who have embarked on this controversial kneeling pose that many believe is disrespectful to the country’s flag and National Anthem. Donald Trump has made himself very clear about his feelings on the NFL players kneeling and Hillary has adopted the polar opposite of Trump’s view on the subject.

The former Secretary of State is continuing her book tour across the pond over the last view days and besides telling folks What Happened, (which is the title of her book), during the election, she is spewing her thoughts about what’s happening now. Fox News reports Hillary defended the NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem while on her book tour Sunday.

Hillary shared her thoughts on how “kneeling is a reverent position that is not against our anthem or our flag.” According to Fox News, Hillary used her time at this interview at the Southbank Center’s London Literature Festival to urge Democrats to use the NFL kneeling issue against Trump.

The kneeling in the NFL is a statement against Trump, which is what Hillary basically passed along during her “book tour” interviews. While the NFL players kneeling happened after the fact of the presidential election, many are wondering why this is now part of her “book tour” conversation about What Happened during the election. As seen across the social media sites, people are questioning the agenda of this book tour. Some of those tweets can be seen at the end of this article.

Hillary Clinton defends kneeling NFL players, says 'that's not against our anthem or flag' https://t.co/KYbPeSQRlU — Rodney Barnes (@wrightsvillefan) October 16, 2017

She also urged people to resist “what are very clear dog-whistles” to the Trump administration and their supporters, referring to the example of NFL players going down on their knees during the National Anthem.

Hillary Clinton Blames Election Loss On Sexism And 'Double Standards' During UK Book Tour https://t.co/Di6laIYW49 via @ndtv — Jürgen F. Wacker (@Rosamexican01) October 16, 2017

Hillary was given a question about the ways to resist the White House and she responded by saying, “That’s what black athletes kneeling was all about. That’s not against our anthem or our flag.” She urged the Democratic Party to “resist” the president, according to Fox. She said, “stand up, fight back, resist.” If the Democrats “recede from those fights,” Hillary said it would be a “grave error.”

By now you might be asking yourself, is she really out there promoting a book? Some folks from across the social media sites are suggesting she is still fighting Donald Trump under the umbrella of a book tour. As seen in the tweets below, this is not a typical book tour as far as some Twitter users are concerned. One social media user below refers to Hillary’s book tour as a “phony” book tour.

What's Hillary like on her book tour, No I mean Blame tour she's a joke making a fool of herself now she's not giving Weinstein's money back — paul donald (@scon193) October 16, 2017

Does Hillary Clinton not understand, that by going on a book & interview tour, where she takes constant shots at our President, her own party, & blames everyone under the sun but herself for her own failures, that she is inviting unending attacks upon herself? — TrumpCoast (@Ma1973sk) October 16, 2017

Amazing how crooked Hillary Clinton wife of predator Bill in UK on her blame tour (AKA book tour) announced she supports the kneeling in NFL — Jim Randazzo (@jimrandazzo) October 16, 2017

I’m still wondering why she is still walking free on her phony book tour where she believes its Hillary Against the World. Give me a break — Jack Rieg (@jack_rieg) October 16, 2017

[Featured Image by Gerry Broome/AP Images]