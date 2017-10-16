Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth Shotgun Wedding Confirmed? New Details Emerge On ‘Counting On’

In a new clip from the upcoming special wedding episode of Counting On, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth break tradition and choose to see each other before she walks down the aisle. Is it possible that Forsyth seeing Duggar in her wedding dress before the ceremony confirms that the couple did things their own way, instead of the Duggar way?

This new look at the Duggar-Forsyth wedding day, plus the Instagram posts featuring Duggar’s baby bump, adds fuel to the shotgun wedding rumor fire that has surrounded the newlyweds since they moved their wedding day from October to May and then announced a pregnancy just weeks later.

In a People sneak peek of the special episode, Forsyth is standing at the altar a few hours before the wedding, and Duggar walks in and asks him if he is going to turn around and look at her. He replied that he didn’t know if he could.

The 23-year-old turns around and smiles when he sees his 19-year-old bride and the two exchange “I love yous.”

“So beautiful. You smell so good, too,” Forsyth says. “You’re the most prettiest bride ever.”

The two appear happy and in love as they walk the candle-lit stage, and Forsyth gives his bride a gift: a shadowbox filled with the flowers he had given her throughout their relationship along with a handwritten love letter.

Watch our Wedding tonight on TLC, 9/8c!! #Forsythwedding #CountingOn A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

“Getting to spend time with you is my favorite thing. You are fun, enthusiastic, adventurous and always willing to try new things,” wrote Forsyth. “I love you with all my heart and can’t wait to grow deeper in love with you.”

After their wedding at Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas, the two flew to Geneva, Switzerland, for their honeymoon. It was just a few short weeks later Duggar announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child.

In the most recent baby bump post, just 18 weeks after they tied the knot, many fans and doctors thought Duggar looked so far along in her pregnancy that it was possible she conceived before her wedding day.

According to Radar Online, Dr. Sean Henry (who has not treated Joy-Anna Duggar) says she looks to be around 24 to 26 weeks pregnant. The doctor, who runs the Dr. Sean Women’s Health Podcast, says mothers start feeling the baby move between 19 and 21 weeks, and she definitely looks to be at least 20 weeks along.

Can't wait to meet our baby!! ???????? I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It's already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!! #childrenareagiftfromGod #westandforlife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

Many fans agreed that Duggar looks to be “close to delivery” and the couple was “hypocrites” because it appears they did not practice what they preach. The ultra-conservative Duggar family has made a name for themselves in the reality TV world because of their views on dating and marriage.

Eyes will continue to be on the couple as they get closer to their delivery date, and if it is less than 40 weeks after their wedding day, the couple will have some explaining to do.

