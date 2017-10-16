Angelina Jolie Reportedly Plans Own Funeral, Tells Shiloh Jolie-Pitt And Kids: Does Brad Pitt Know?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, and their six kids have faced a variety of rumors ever since Jolie and Pitt split. But a new report has sparked some of the most unusual rumors yet, claiming that in the wake of her confession about health issues and breakup with Brad, Angelina has crafted her own funeral plans. And the report doesn’t stop there, alleging that Jolie even informed Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her other children about her arrangements. But does Pitt know?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt And Other Kids In Funeral Plans?

Yahoo Entertainment pointed out to readers that Angelina is known for some unusual actions in the past as well as her acting success and current divorce drama with Pitt.

“She once wore a vial of her husband’s blood around her neck, so it’s no surprise that Angelina Jolie can be a fan of the more morbid things in life.”

At 42, Jolie allegedly is continuing that interest by preparing plans for her own funeral. Angelina previously shared that she experienced some health problems during the past year, such as Bell’s palsy. A source quoted by Yahoo Entertainment said that in the wake of her split from Brad and health issues, Jolie has immersed herself in planning out her funeral.

But Angelina isn’t taking on the task alone. Jolie reportedly has taken steps to involve her children and ensure that all six kids are in the loop. Shiloh, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, and Knox are “across all the preparations, for whenever they may come,” according to the insider.

Angelina Jolie Smiles On Red Carpet While Planning Where To Be Buried?

Angelina recently has stepped out on the red carpet with all six kids. But while Jolie is smiling on the red carpet, the source said that she’s planning all aspects of what will happen after she dies.

“She’s spent a lot of time recently putting together her will and trust, and that includes a whole section of…where she wants to be buried.”

And while some might think it’s morbid, the source also clarified that there’s a very good reason why Angelina has told her kids. She reportedly wants her children to be prepared.

In addition, the insider said that although some dread the thought of death and avoid the topic, Jolie deals with such issues directly. Angelina is “very black-and-white” about issues such as funeral arrangements, according to the insider, who said that Jolie regards the preparation “like a household chore.”

Brad Pitt Knows About Angelina Jolie’s Alleged Funeral Plans?

The report about Angelina Jolie telling her kids about her alleged funeral plans raises the question of whether Brad Pitt is in the loop. The insider’s claim that Jolie is putting together her will and trust also points to Pitt being included because he is the father of their six kids.

Adding to the likelihood that Brad is aware of Angelina’s rumored funeral plans and will, Pitt and Jolie are reported to have become closer in the past weeks. As the Inquisitr reported, Brad and Angelina are allegedly making an effort to behave like a family again, with Jolie reportedly even talking with Pitt about her decision to go public with the revelation that Harvey Weinstein had propositioned her.

Pitt and Jolie reportedly began talking again because of the impact of Angelina’s revelation on their family, with Jolie aware that communication is essential. Angelina and Brad’s rumored renewed relationship makes it seem likely that he’s in the loop about her plans.

Angelina Jolie Describes Unusual Views On Death

Yahoo Entertainment also noted that in 2011, Jolie offered up her views on death in an interview with 60 Minutes. She shared that she had once thought about becoming a funeral director, even obtaining a “mail-order degree” when she was a teenager.

If Angelina’s acting career didn’t work out, she had planned that as an alternative. Admitting that it sounded like a “strange, eccentric, dark thing to do,” Angelina explained that she had lost her grandfather and been “very upset with his funeral.”

Consequently, Jolie felt at the time that death should be handled “in a different way.” Deciding that she could “do better,” she got the home course and completed the mail-order degree when she was approximately 14-years-old, she clarified.

Angelina Jolie’s And Billy Bob Thornton’s Infamous Blood Lockets

As for Yahoo Entertainment’s claim that Angelina’s “morbid” side was evidenced by her decision with ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton to wear blood to show affection as well as her new alleged funeral plans, Billy Bob once explained the background.

“She thought it would be interesting and romantic if we took a little razor blade and sliced our fingers, smeared a little blood on these lockets and you wear it around your neck.”

The actor compared it to sporting a child’s baby hair in a locket. Thornton, who divorced Jolie in 2003, explained that at one point, the two “were wearing quart jars of blood around our necks.”

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]