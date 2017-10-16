‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Faces Backlash On Instagram After Allowing Her Kids To Do What?

Leah Messer is under fire on Instagram for allowing her daughters, including 7-year-old twins Aleeah and Ali and four-year-old Adalynn, to wear makeup.

On October 14, after the Teen Mom 2 star shared a new photo of her youngest daughter wearing lipstick, fans reacted badly to the message that Leah Messer was sending to her three young girls.

“It isn’t age appropriate and you are perpetuating gendered stereotypes from an insanely young age. Little girls (as well as grown women) don’t need make up to be beautiful!” one woman wrote.

According to the fan, Leah Messer is teaching fans that they need makeup to look pretty.

Leah Messer also received messages from her fans and followers that demanded she stop putting makeup on her kids. As another fan pointed out, playing dress-up is one thing, but Aleeah, Ali, and Adalynn seem to be wearing makeup nearly all of the time.

“Stop with the makeup on these girls, let them be kids,” one commenter said.

Leah Messer has been promoting a lipstick line called Lipsense for the past year or so, and in many of her social media posts, she and her kids have been wearing the product. That said, Messer’s fans haven’t been too happy to see that her kids are promoting the brand along with her.

Leah Messer shares her twins, Ali and Aleeah, with her first husband, Corey Simms, who she split from in 2011, just months after tying the knot. As for her youngest child, Adalynn, Messer shares her with second husband Jeremy Calvert, who she married in 2012 and split from in 2014.

Since her divorce from Jeremy Calvert was finalized in June of 2015, Leah Messer has been linked to a couple of people, but currently, she seems to be single. That said, she is open to the idea of finding love and was recently seen downloading a dating app and heading out on a date on Teen Mom 2. While the date didn’t go as planned, Leah Messer is optimistic for her future as she continues to focus on the health and happiness of her three daughters.

