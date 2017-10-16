Cher Joins ‘Mamma Mia 2’ Cast, Lends Voice To ABBA Hits In Anticipated Big Screen Return

Mamma Mia! Cher is returning to the big screen — and apparently, she can turn back time.

Cher, 71, has reportedly joined the cast of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (also called Mamma Mia 2). Sources say the iconic “I Got You Babe” veteran songstress inked a deal to appear in the Mamma Mia sequel.

Cher’s role in the upcoming film is being kept under wraps at this time. However, insiders believe it’s a sure fire thing that the talented entertainer will lend her voice to familiar hits by the ’70s Swedish pop group ABBA. What is more, some say Cher will likely weave in some of her own popular song titles like “If I Could Turn Back Time,” “Love And Understanding,” “Believe,” “Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves,” and more.

Cher joins original Mamma Mia cast members: Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Dominic Cooper, and Julie Walters. The aforementioned cast mates all starred in the 2008 box office hit that became the top-selling musical film in its genre. It grossed over $600 million worldwide since its original release in July of that year.

After multiple sources released news that Cher was a go for Mamma Mia 2, the singer-turned-actress confirmed the headlines that took the social media landscape by storm. She took to Twitter and — in far less than the 140-word allotment on the micro-sharing site — gave fans the green light for her upcoming appearance.

WELL…IM IN MOMMA MIA2 ???? — Cher (@cher) October 16, 2017

As far as the Mamma Mia storyline goes, it’s anyone’s guess. However, insiders say the film may include a prequel concept around the original characters that is buttressed by the songs from the first soundtrack, according to Broadway World.

FERNANDO ???? — Cher (@cher) October 16, 2017

Cher and Meryl are reuniting some 35 years after appearing together in the iconic 1983 Mike Nichols-directed film, Silkwood. Streep and Cher received Academy Award nominations — Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively — for their roles in the autobiographical film. Cher won a Golden Globe prize for Best Supporting Actress in the flick, according to IMDb.

???? STOP EVERYTHING: @Cher set to star in Mamma Mia 2 (and might be singing Fernando) ????

???? https://t.co/3dSKqCxwey pic.twitter.com/3rE62jb3g7 — BBC Music (@bbcmusic) October 16, 2017

Cher, who is billed at the Monte Carlo Casino in Las Vegas as part of her Cher Classic shows, according to her events website, is currently in London rehearsing for the sequel.

Cher’s Mamma Mia 2 role is driving fans nuts. However, the busy entertainer is also gearing up for her upcoming biomusical, The Cher Show, that is set to debut in the fall of next year.

Brace for impact next year; if you’re an ABBA fan, you could be dancing and singing to some of the band’s classic hits like “Dancing Queen,” “SOS,” “Fernando,” and more. Some think Cher’s tweet below gives props to the fashion rocked by Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad in their heyday.

According to Theater Mania, Cher’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, movie musical is set for a July 20, 2018, premiere.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]