Patriots Win, Move To 4-2 As ‘Worst Rule In Football’ Infuriates Jets

In an AFC Eastern division that’s proving to be more competitive than anyone would have predicted at the outset, small margins can make big differences. So spare a thought for Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who, with his team trailing the Patriots 24-14 in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium, thought he had brought the score to within a field goal with a four-yard TD catch from Josh McCown.

The touchdown was initially awarded but, as all touchdowns are automatically reviewed, had to be looked at again. What the officials saw surprised many including Seferian-Jenkins, his coach Todd Bowles, and the viewing public. As the fourth-year Jet plunged for the line, a hit from Pats cornerback Malcolm Butler momentarily jolted the ball loose and, by the time Seferian-Jenkins had snagged full control, he was judged to be out of bounds. The ruling? A fumble out of bounds in the end zone, meaning the Patriots took control of the ball with a touchback.

Although the Jets would go on to add a field goal, and had one more possession to potentially level the game, the buzz around the play won’t go away. For various reasons, it is felt that the home team were harshly treated.

Firstly, there is the fact that the NFL is perpetually looking into the touchback ruling for fumbles out of bounds in the endzone. Had Seferian-Jenkins lost the ball a few inches further back — in the field of play — it would have been third and goal from the one yard line. Remember, it wasn’t a fumble recovered by the Patriots, where a touchback would be the correct call. The fact that this is already considered a controversial ruling makes it sting a lot more for the Jets.

Then there is the fact that, looking at the game footage, the ball was never completely loose and any loss of control was fleeting. Per Yahoo Sports, NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron was quoted to have seen “clear and obvious evidence” that Seferian-Jenkins did not regain control of the ball before he fell out of bounds. The clarity of this evidence will be disputed by many — and already has been by some. Check the video below and judge for yourself.

The Patriots moved to 4-2 after the game as a result, while the Jets fell to 3-3. Considering that some were backing the latter to go 0-16 this season, and that the Pats were expected to lose no more than three games in the season — let alone the first six weeks — losing in these circumstances will be all the more frustrating for Jets fans and will reawaken in many NFL followers the feeling that Bill Belichick’s men are the beneficiaries of favorable officiating.

Meanwhile, the other two teams in the AFC East both sit at 3-2, with the Bills having a bye week and the Dolphins still to play their called-off opener against the Buccaneers. With one game separating the division’s top and bottom teams six weeks in, calls such as this one will be focused on at length. If this results in a change in what is typically referred to as “the worst rule in football” — see NBC Sports here and countless others elsewhere — it may at least do some good. Not that it will be of much comfort to Jets fans who left the stadium frustrated Sunday, or to Austin Seferian-Jenkins.

