Angelina Jolie Reportedly Warned Brad Pitt Before Going Public With Harvey Weinstein Harassment Story

The Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment and assault allegations are continuing to make waves in Hollywood as more A-list actresses claim to be victims of the disgraced producer. However, Weinstein’s actions are affecting more than just him and the women he abused. Before Angelina Jolie went public with her story, the Maleficent star talked with her estranged husband Brad Pitt about how it would affect their family.

According to the Mirror, Jolie and Pitt discussed what the impact of her coming forward would have on their six children. In a recent email to the New York Times, the actress wrote that she had a “bad experience” with Weinstein in 1998 around the release of her film Playing by Heart. Weinstein came onto Jolie in a hotel room, but she rejected him and warned others about working with him. After the incident, Jolie decided never to work with Weinstein or his company again.

She concluded the email by writing that Weinstein’s behavior was unacceptable.

The Mirror source claims that Angelina Jolie wanted to communicate with her ex because the former couple is working as a unit, especially when it comes to things that affect their family.

Jolie isn’t the only ex of Pitt’s to claim Weinstein harassed her. The Huffington Post is reporting that Gwyneth Paltrow also rejected the advances of the one-time powerful producer. It happened in 1996 after Paltrow won the lead role in Emma, and at the time she was dating Pitt. Paltrow claims that Weinstein attempted to put his hands on her and invited her to his bedroom.

Paltrow left immediately and told Pitt what happened. The actor reportedly confronted Weinstein about the incident and told him to never touch Paltrow again. This was a big risk for both Paltrow and Pitt because it was before either of them were big stars, and it could have negatively affected their careers. Paltrow said the backlash from Weinstein was “brutal” and that he screamed at her for “a long time.”

She was concerned that she would lose her role in Emma, but she insisted they keep their relationship professional, and she went on to star in the Jane Austen drama.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]