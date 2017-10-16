‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thorne Back To Romance Brooke – The End Of Brill And Bridge?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that the return of Thorne Forrester (formerly Winsor Harmon) with a new face (Ingo Rademacher) will shake up the CBS soap. Bold rumors hinted Thorne would romance Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), but many fans are unhappy with the age difference. But those B&B spoilers might have been a misdirect to keep fans on their toes. It could be that Thorne has an entirely different romance in his future – and it’s a blast from the past.

Ingo Rademacher’s Thorne sparks rivalries

Certain B&B spoilers predict that Thorne will migrate to Spectra Fashions when he’s back in LA to stay because he’s frustrated that fake Forrester, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), is running the family business with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). No matter where Thorne winds up working, it won’t be long before he’s looking for love. In fact, it might be the news that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) ditched Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) that brings Thorne back to town.

Last week, Bold and the Beautiful recaps remind us that Brooke told Ridge that her leaving Bill didn’t mean she’d be getting back with him. Ridge was wounded but insisted he can be patient. This week, B&B spoilers from Soaps She Knows promise Brooke tells Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) and Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) about her split from Bill and why she can’t make her new marriage work. This news should spread like wildfire among the Forrester family, and word reaches Thorne in Europe.

Brooke hints about her issues with Bill and Quinn plans to find Wyatt a date. FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/C8OKJrYTvt #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/t27RevoZTb — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 13, 2017

Brooke betrayed by Bill and Ridge

Brooke has a stormy history with all the men in her life. She once referred to Ridge as the “love of her life” after she married Thorne. This revelation triggered him to annul their marriage. But recently, Brooke talked the same way about Dollar Bill when she walked away from Ridge and wed the Spencer troublemaker. Now Brooke has ditched Bill for his schemes. He hopes he can win her back, but Bold spoilers from Soap Central predict that Bill’s revenge quest will ruin any chance at a reunion.

Recently, Ridge betrayed Brooke as well by kissing Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) repeatedly despite being engaged to Brooke. This caused her to cancel their wedding, dump him, and run back to Bill. Brooke has recent wounds from Bill and Ridge, both betrayed her recently, and she wants something better for herself. Could this be the end at last for the Bridge and Brill pairings? That makes it a perfect time for Thorne to come home and try again for love with Brooke. Will lasting romance spark at last?

This Monday, Katie and Wyatt are busted! Plus, Bill and Liam get really ruthless. Tune in this week on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/lelrG3iibB — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 15, 2017

Thorne and Brooke’s rocky past

If you’re a newer Bold and the Beautiful watcher, here’s what you need to know. Brooke and Thorne first hooked up when he was engaged to Macy Alexander. Stephanie Forrester didn’t want Brooke with Thorne and did all she could to split them. Thorne married Macy, despite falling for Brooke, after he spied Ridge kissing Brooke in an attempt to win her away from Thorne. Macy died in an explosion after Thorne saved Brooke from the wreck but couldn’t get back to Macy in time.

Despite Stephanie’s objections, Thorne chose Brooke over family but then Macy’s sister Kimberly made a play for Thorne. Rick and Bridget set it up to look like Thorne was cheating with Kimberly, and Brooke dumped him. The truth came out that Thorne didn’t cheat, and Stephanie finally gave her blessing. Thorne and Brooke married but he annulled the marriage when he overheard Brooke telling Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) that Ridge was the love of her life. Thorne was hard hit and felt like Ridge always trumped him.

Winsor Harmon will be missed, but Thorne’s new chapter begins with Ingo Rademacher’s debut on November 27, 2017. Is it time at last for Thorne and Bridge to get their happily ever after? Has Brooke finally seen the light and realized that neither Bill nor Ridge is worthy of her love? Will Thorne and Brooke fall into romance right away or will Sally catch his eye first, triggering a Sally-Thorne-Brooke love triangle on B&B? Check back often for more Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

[Featured Image by CBS and Francois Durand/Getty Images]