Khloe Kardashian Blasts Kourtney’s Butt With A Fascia Blaster, But Kourtney Has No Cellulite Dimples [Video]

The Fascia Blaster has been getting quite a bit of buzz for more than a year, as reported by the Inquisitr. Promoted by Ashley Black, author of The Cellulite Myth: It’s Not Fat, It’s Fascia, the Fascia Blaster is getting even more buzz now that the Kardashian family has discovered the tool that claims it can get rid of cellulite and a host of other ailments by stretching “bound” fascia or connective tissue to make the skin tighter and the dimpled appearance of fascia look smoother.

As seen in the below video, Kourtney Kardashian got to try the Fascia Blaster in the most recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, when Khloe Kardashian told Kourtney that she had purchased a Fascia Blaster to help get rid of her own cellulite. Jonathan Cheban joined in on the fascia blasting fun when the duo blasted Kourtney’s bare butt, explaining that the process is supposed to be used with oil. Ashley also recommends that her large following of “Blaster Sisters” heat up their bodies first to help the process work better.

In spite of the huge following the Fascia Blaster enjoys, the tool is not without controversy. Recent reports have sprung up with testimonies of previously devoted “Blasting Sisters” claiming that the Fascia Blaster tool has hurt them, not helped them.

On any given day, buzz about using anti-cellulite vacuum cups or other devices like the Fascia Blaster fills the net. Nearly the entire episode of the reality show focused on body problems, because Kim Kardashian’s Mexico bikini photos showing her bare butt in an unflattering light had just leaked online, and Kim was obsessed with her image. Kim focused on wanting the press to just leave her alone and drop the butt story, but didn’t focus on the notion that her weight loss combined with Kim’s alleged fat transfer butt injections may have been what exacerbated the problem, as reported by the Mirror. While Kim famously went on TV to have her butt X-rayed to prove she didn’t have butt implants, Kardashian did not address the fact that Brazilian butt lift fat transfers would not show up on an X-ray.

Meanwhile, as the FasciaBlasters Facebook group enjoys more than 300,000 members, other groups are growing in membership as well. There’s the Blaster “THE REAL STORY” FasciaBlaster Scam/Fraud Facebook group with nearly 3,000 members, and the Fasciablasting Adverse Effects, Reviews and Info Facebook group with nearly 7,000 members. The alleged claims being made in some of those groups are harrowing, and include purported testimonies of blood clots, weight gain, and adverse results. Tales of being blocked from Ashley’s main Facebook group for asking questions or making less-than-complimentary statements are rife within the groups, along with stories about being pegged as “haters” or threatened with lawsuits. Dari Samia is the administrator and ex-husband of one of the Fascia Blasts groups , and his alleged experiences with Ashley in the wake of the Fascia Blaster scandal read like a love story gone wrong as videos like those below go viral on YouTube wherein Samia issues a mea culpa for even helping promote and support the tool.

A GoFundMe page to help defend Dari’s rights to free speech seeks $20,000 for Samia, to help him fight his legal battle in getting the word out about what he claims are negative aspects of fascia blasting for some people.

Ashley herself has taken to YouTube to list the contraindications of the Fascia Blaster.

As reported by E! Online, Khloe pulled out several versions of the Fascia Blaster and exclaimed how much the fascia tools are supposed to help rid a body of cellulite. Khloe noted how much the Fascia Blaster can hurt, but Khloe said it didn’t hurt her at all.

“It gets rid of cellulite, you rub it on your body, it’s literally the most painful [thing]. You rub this on your body really hard, but you gotta be naked. You should see me naked in my bed doing this. It looks like a very weird sexual thing.”

Khloe praised her sister for having no cellulite on her butt, as did Jonathan.

“You really have no dimples!” “No cellulite at all!”

Now that the fascia tool has gotten more exposure via Keeping Up with the Kardashians, one wonders how many more social media testimonies like those below will appear.

