Chelsea Houska Twitter: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chronicles The Scary Side Of Fame

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska appeared to have endured a scary encounter with a fan at the end of last week.

As the currently airing eighth season of Teen Mom 2 continues to air on MTV, Chelsea Houska has been keeping her fans in the loop with the milestones of her growing family, including her children, 8-year-old Aubree and 8-month-old Watson, but unfortunately, her frequent photos and videos weren’t enough for at least one fan.

On October 14, Chelsea Houska shared a recent experience she had with her fans and followers on Twitter, revealing the scary side of her fame.

“I love you guys and appreciate the support and love [you] have for my [family], but [please] don’t come to our home..it makes us really uncomfortable,” she wrote.

Chelsea Houska currently lives in South Dakota with her husband, Cole DeBoer, and her two kids. So, when it comes to fans showing up at her house, she was understandably spooked. She also revealed that she hasn’t discovered the fan, or fans, at her home just once. Instead, as she revealed, the violation has been happening enough that she felt she had to speak out.

In response to the tweet, Kailyn Lowry hinted that she may have also been experiencing the same thing when she tweeted back to her Teen Mom 2 co-star, thanking her for posting the message publicly.

Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, just tied the knot for a second time earlier this month after first getting married in October of last year when the reality star was several months pregnant. However, when it comes to sharing the special moment with fans, it doesn’t appear that Houska will be doing so.

In recent years, Chelsea Houska has kept a number of special moments with her family off of Teen Mom 2, including her engagement to Cole DeBoer and their 2016 wedding. That said, she has generously shared photos of the moments on her social media page, including a couple of images from her second wedding on October 1, 2017.

To see more of Chelsea Houska, her family, and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

