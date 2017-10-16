Carrie Underwood Seemingly Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After Latest ‘Bump’ Photos

Carrie Underwood appears to be subtly addressing the recent wave of pregnancy rumors that have been swirling around her over the past few weeks – and she may be shutting down speculation she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting baby number two in the process.

The country star, who’s been bombarded with speculation she could be pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband over the past few weeks, appeared to subtly put all the rumors to rest on Twitter while telling her more than 7 million followers that she was enjoying a well-deserved glass of red wine.

Seemingly shutting down the rumors without explicitly addressing the baby bump talk, Carrie told fans on October 13, “Red wine and @PredsNHL…now that’s what I call a good Thursday night!”

The tweet had fans believing that her wine confession was Underwood’s way of putting an end to the pregnancy speculation without explicitly mentioning all the recent baby rumors, as they joked that the tweet was the “Blown Away” singer’s very coy way of seemingly letting fans know that she’s not currently pregnant.

“I love @carrieunderwood… slyly shooting down those pregnancy rumors by adding that she’s drinking red wine,” Underwood fan @CarrieWiki tweeted.

“She ain’t pregnant! Now all [you] guys can stop,” @armchairlama9 then added in response to Underwood’s sly rumor shut down, while another fan joked, “she’s only doing that cause we suspect her.”

“Carrie stop tweeting about wine you’re supposed to be pregnant,” another fan tweeted, jokingly adding a number of crying face emojis at the news that the singer and her husband won’t be giving their 2-year-old son Isaiah a sibling in the coming months.

While it’s possible the American Idol winner could have been enjoying a non-alcoholic version of the beverage, it certainly seemed like Carrie was putting an end to speculation she’s pregnant after a number of fans claimed recent photos of the star may have been showing off a possible baby bump.

The pregnancy rumor mill was sent into overdrive last month after fans suggested that a candid photo of Underwood and Fisher spending some family time with their son (who was not featured in the snap) at a pumpkin patch in Tennessee may have been showing off a bump through her striped top.

The photo surfaced shortly after Carrie wore a flowy dress during an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry in September where she posed with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire backstage at the legendary country music venue.

One day earlier, another photo showing the singer rehearsing with fellow country star and co-host Brad Paisley for the upcoming 2017 CMA Awards, set to air on ABC next month, also appeared to show off a possible bump.

Carrie’s husband Mike then appeared to add even more fuel to the fire during a recent press conference with the Nashville Predators when discussing spending more time with his family following his retirement from the NHL team earlier this year.

But with her latest tweet, it sounds like fans hoping to see Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher expanding their family by one will have to wait a little while longer.

