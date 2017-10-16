NFL Rumors: Tony Romo, Colin Kaepernick Among Options For Packers After Aaron Rodgers Injury

The Green Bay Packers were dealt a big blow on Sunday when superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone against the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers could potentially miss the rest of the season, and the Packers will have to find a temporary quarterback. The latest rumors suggest that some of the options for Green Bay include Tony Romo and Colin Kaepernick.

According to Chris Wesseling of NFL.com, Rodgers suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Packers’ 23-10 loss to the Vikings at the U.S. Bank Stadium. Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr tackled Rodgers, who landed hard on his right shoulder. It’s the second collarbone injury in the two-time NFL MVP’s career.

Aaron Rodgers sustained a collarbone fracture in 2013, and he returned to the team after seven weeks. That injury happened on the left side of his body while the current one is on his throwing side. If Rodgers undergoes surgery, he will surely miss the rest of the season, according to ESPN. Otherwise, he should miss about six to eight weeks if doctors determine that he can heal with rest.

The Packers will turn to backup quarterback Brett Hundley, who went 18-of-33 for 157 yards. Hundley had a touchdown but fumbled the ball once and threw three interceptions. Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is expected to start Hundley in Week 7 before assessing if he can carry the team while Rodgers remains sidelined.

Some of the names already being floated as a potential replacement for Rodgers include Hall of Famer and Packers legend Brett Favre. The 48-year-old already dismissed the rumors about a possible return, and fans should look at other quarterback options like Tony Romo, Colin Kaepernick, and Eli Manning.

Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report believes that Romo and Kaepernick are two possible options for the Packers. Both are from Wisconsin, but Romo is currently doing a great job as an analyst for CBS while Kaepernick is still exiled from the league due to his protest. They are NFL-starter caliber players, and it won’t be a bad idea to sign them.

Freeman noted that the Packers might stay away from Kaepernick because of his current situation. He recently hired a lawyer and filed a grievance against the NFL. On the other hand, Romo is in good shape and has dropped hints about his future. He might be doing great behind the booth but he can still play. A bye after Week 7 gives the Packers time to evaluate their options, and they could even bring Romo or other quarterbacks for a workout.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News suggests that Eli Manning could be available because of the Giants’ disaster season. Manning led the Giants to an upset against the Broncos on Sunday, but it’s still a lost season with injuries to Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall. The Giants might start a rebuild and decide to trade Manning. It is going to cost the Packers to acquire Manning but he has the experience to help them make it to the postseason, and possibly a championship if Rodgers misses the rest of the season.

Nevertheless, Green Bay faces off against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7. The Saints have improved defensively in the past three games, and they could give the Hundley some problems. If Hundley struggles as a starter, it won’t be a surprise if the Packers sign or trade for a new quarterback. The Packers are surely hoping for Rodgers to come back this season and help the team win their first Super Bowl since 2011.

