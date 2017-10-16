Hillary Clinton Won’t Give Back Weinstein Money After Saying She Would: Clinton Foundation Spent It All

Hillary Clinton has led the public to believe that the Clinton Foundation will be giving back the money donated to them by Harvey Weinstein after women have accused this Hollywood mogul of some horrific acts. That gesture appears to be short-lived as the Clinton Foundation does not attend to give back the estimated $250,000 donated by Weinstein because it was already spent.

More than a dozen Democratic politicians have sent the message to the public that they will give back the money donated to their campaigns by Weinstein in an attempt to distance themselves from Weinstein and the horrendous accusations made about the man. According to Fox News, “Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Al Franken, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Cory Booker – have pledged to donate their Weinstein’s contributions to charities focused on women’s rights.”

Over the weekend it sounded as if Hillary Clinton was also pledging to return that money or pass it on to a charity, but the Monday morning news shows are saying that isn’t going to happen. The online headlines are also stating, “We won’t give back a cent of Harvey Weinstein’s tainted $250,000 says Clinton Foundation,” which is the headline for the Daily Mail.

Whether they will give it back to Weinstein or donate to charity, this gesture that is being made by over a dozen recipients in hopes it will rid them of the stigma that now comes along with Weinstein’s money. By giving the money back it will hopefully severe any ties to Weinstein, which is their main objective. The University of Southern California announced they are giving back $5 million that was donated by Weinstein. According to the Daily Mail, Hillary said last week that she would“re-gift” Weinstein’s campaign donations to charity.

Since she made that noble gesture, the Clinton Foundation was faced with questions from the media regarding the details of getting rid of those Weinstein donations. Over the weekend Chelsea Clinton was in Boston and it’s reported by another article from the Daily Mail that she took off running from the media when she was asked questions about the Weinstein money and the Clinton Foundation.

It is also reported that Bill Clinton now “deploys security to keep the press away,” from those questions. According to Fox News: “The move to keep the money was expected following tweets from the foundation’s spokesman Craig Minassian.” Such as the one below.

Suggesting @ClintonFdn return funds from our 330,000+ donors ignores the fact that donations have been used to help people across the world. https://t.co/dBXNZwAkWS — Craig Minassian (@MinassianMedia) October 14, 2017

This latest reveal noting that the Clinton Foundation has no intentions on paying back the Weinstein money, might shed some light on why the media’s questions weren’t answered, suggests the Daily Mail.

Clinton, who attempted to sell herself as a champion for women during the 2016 presidential campaign, has been in the media a lot lately as she sells her book What Happened on a tour that has led her across the pond. Hillary claims the accusations against Weinstein, which includes sexual harassment and rape, are “shocking” and “appalling.”

Weinstein didn’t just donate all his money in the last few months, many of these donations that are coming back have been spent, but the people giving the money back are replacing it. As Fox & Friends suggested Monday morning, Hillary can easily find $250,000 to give back or to give to a charity.

[Featured Image by mpio4/MediaPunch/IPx/AP Images]