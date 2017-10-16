Kailyn Lowry New Baby: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Shares New Photo On Instagram Amid Baby Daddy Drama

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez may be struggling to get their co-parenting relationship on track but when it comes to her life at home with baby Lux Russell, the Teen Mom 2 star appears to be quite content.

As Kailyn Lowry reportedly keeps Chris Lopez from seeing his 2-month-old son due to the fact that he is allegedly refusing to legally declare that he is the child’s father, she continues to share new photos of Lux Russell and her two older sons.

On October 15, Kailyn Lowry took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of herself holding Lux Russell in arms as he stared into her eyes.

“There are no words to describe the love I have for this baby,” Kailyn Lowry wrote in the caption of the photo.

Kailyn Lowry’s photo of herself and baby Lux was shared just one day after the reality star shared a family photo of herself and her three sons, including 7-year-old Isaac, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and 3-year-old Lincoln, who she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. As fans will recall, Lowry embarked on a short-lived romance with Chris Lopez just months after announcing the end of her marriage to Marroquin but just after learning she was pregnant, they called it quits.

According to a report by Radar Online last week, Chris Lopez is allegedly refusing to acknowledge his paternity, likely in an effort to avoid paying child support to Kailyn Lowry for their son. As the outlet explained, Lopez was given a form to fill out at the hospital when Lowry gave birth, but he didn’t sign the papers.

As Chris Lopez continues to be kept away from his son, according to the report, he has been sharing a ton of photos of himself on Instagram and in one particular photo, he said that his son was a “Lopez regardless” of Lowry’s decision to give their boy her last name.

[Featured Image by MTV]