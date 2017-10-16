Is Ed Sheeran Okay? Singer Hit By Car In London

Ed Sheeran is recovering after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle around London this weekend. The singer confirmed reports claiming that he’d been run down following a collision with a car on the streets of the British capital on October 16 and offered up an update on his health.

Ed showed off his arm, which is thought to be broken as it was wrapped up in plaster and bandages, on Instagram and confirmed to his more than 15 million followers on the social media site that he had recently been involved in what he described as being “a bit of a bicycle accident.”

It’s not clear if he also injured his other arm in the accident, but while his right arm was in plaster, his left appeared to have a sling around his wrist.

Though he didn’t confirm or elaborate on exactly what happened while he was riding his bike, he added that he’s “currently waiting on some medical advice” from doctors and advised his fans that his injury will more than likely affect a number of his upcoming shows scheduled over the next few months.

Though Ed didn’t give any further details on the social media site, he then urged his followers to “please stay tuned for further news” regarding his upcoming shows.

Nova 969 first reported that Sheeran had been injured and confirmed that Ed had been “struck down” by a car while bicycling around the British capital.

A source confirmed to the Australian site that Sheeran “has broken his arm but said to be in a stable condition,” which he then confirmed shortly afterward with his recent Instagram upload.

Daily Mail also reported that Ed was quickly rushed to the hospital after the accident and confirmed that he had somehow “collided with a car” and was knocked to the ground by the vehicle, though the exact details surrounding the accident are not yet known.

Though Sheeran appears to be okay aside from his broken arm, the singer has a slew of tour dates scheduled for his “÷ Tour” that may now have been put in jeopardy.

The “Shape Of You” singer is famous for showing off his impressive guitar skills during his live sets, but now will be unlikely to play the instrument for what could potentially be months following his accident and subsequent arm injury.

After wrapping up the most recent leg of his tour in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 7, Ed was supposed to pick things up again by launching his shows in Asia with a concert in Taipei, Taiwan, on October 22.

Ed then has many more shows scheduled around the world, including more dates scheduled across the U.S. and Europe, which would see him performing across the globe well into November 2018.

