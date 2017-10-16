Is Gwen Stefani Hiding A Baby Bump? Report Claims She’s Pregnant With Blake Shelton’s First Child

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are going strong as he continues to film the currently airing 13th season of The Voice but are they also expecting a child together?

For the past several weeks, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been facing rumors of a pregnancy and over the weekend, a report surfaced that claimed the 48-year-old “Used To Love You” singer was allegedly hiding a potential baby bump while out in Los Angeles last Sunday.

On October 14, Radar Online shared photos of Gwen Stefani hopping out of her jacked up white Jeep and heading to the Westmark Private School in a baggy blue shirt and ripped jeans.

In the photos, Gwen Stefani, who is rumored to be expecting a baby with Blake Shelton after undergoing in-vitro fertilization earlier this year, appeared to be covering up her reported baby bump with a big purse. While Stefani’s arms and legs appeared to be thin, as usual, she made a point to keep her purse in front of herself as photographers snapped photos.

According to Radar Online, Gwen Stefani in known to have a great figure but during recent outings, she’s been spotting wearing loose-fitting tops in an alleged effort to keep her possible pregnancy under wraps.

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 24, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT

While Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have stayed completely silent in regard to the swirling pregnancy rumors, the Radar Online report claimed she was “several months” with her fourth child. As fans will recall, Stefani already shares three children, including 11-year-old Kingston, nine-year-old Zuma, and three-year-old Apollo, with her former husband, Gavin Rossdale.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale were married for 13 years before calling it quits in August 2015. As for Blake Shelton, he’s been married twice and his latest marriage to Miranda Lambert came to an end in July 2015 after just four years.

Blake Shelton doesn’t yet have any children of his own.

To see more of Blake Shelton and his co-stars, including Adam Levine, Jennifer Hudson, and Miley Cyrus, tune into new episodes of The Voice Season 13 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]