Jenelle Evans Instagram: She Returns To Social Media After Quitting ‘Teen Mom 2’

Jenelle Evans told her fans that she was disabling her social media accounts last week due to MTV allegedly bad edits of her story on Teen Mom 2. However, on Monday morning, October 16, ahead of the latest episode of the reality series, she returned to her Instagram page.

Hours before the new episode is set to air, Jenelle Evans posted an image of herself and her oldest son, 8-year-old Jace, who had just earned a new badge with the Boy Scouts.

“#BoyScouts #FamilyFunCamp #AnotherBadgeEarned,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

Jenelle Evans spends time with her son on the weekends but during the week, the boy remains with her mother, Barbara Evans, who was given full custody of the child during a May 2017 custody hearing. As fans will recall, Evans signed over her custody rights to Jace shortly after he was born because she couldn’t financially handle the responsibilities of being a parent. Since then, she’s been doing her best to get her son back but so far, she’s been given nothing more than visitation.

Jenelle Evans is also mom to two other children, 3-year-old Kaiser, who she shares with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith, and 8-month-old Ensley Jolie, who she shares with husband David Eason. Evans and Eason got married at the end of last month after dating for about two years.

Last week, after the latest episode of Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans took to Instagram to proclaim to fans that she was “probably” not going to return to the show for its upcoming ninth season. According to the longtime reality star and mother of three, she’s been unfairly edited by the network and no longer feels that filming for the show is healthy for her family. She also said that MTV doesn’t even treat her as if she is a real human and instead acts as if she is in some sort of freak show.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, David Eason, their family, and their co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, and Leah Messer, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]