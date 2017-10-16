Blac Chyna Allegedly Convinced That Tyga Is Kylie Jenner’s Baby Daddy, Urges Ex To Demand Paternity Test

Blac Chyna has had her fair share of controversies with the Kardashian-Jenner family. Now, the curvaceous beauty has some strong words of advice to ex-boyfriend Tyga about the famous clan — get a paternity test once Kylie’s baby is born.

In a recent report by the Hollywood Life, it has been alleged that the Rob & Chyna star and her rapper ex have been on good terms ever since their Kardashian-Jenner nightmare.

The webloid claimed that Blac Chyna and Tyga were able to “commiserate” about their respective dramas with the famous reality TV family. Apparently, the former lovers, who share a son together, “feel they both had a lucky escape” from the Kardashian-Jenner world.

“Chyna and Tyga are at a pretty good place nowadays.”

Now that the ex-couple appeared to be on the same side, there were claims that both are not convinced that Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy is Travis Scott. According to the gossip site, Blac Chyna and Tyga shared the same sentiment that the Life of Kylie star is lying about her baby’s father.

An alleged insider told the gossip outlet that Blac Chyna even urged Tyga to demand a paternity test once the baby is born, especially since she finds the family untrustworthy.

“Chyna told Tyga he needs to demand a paternity test once her baby is born because she doesn’t trust anyone in that family as far as she can throw them.”

However, it seems like Blac Chyna doesn’t have a lot of convincing to do as earlier reports revealed that Tyga himself is planning to push for the paternity test. Apparently, the 27-year-old rapper has done the math on the timeline of Kylie’s rumored pregnancy.

Tyga is now convinced that there’s a chance that the 20-year-old cosmetic mogul is pregnant with his child and not Travis’.

Despite the rapper’s alleged claims, the gossip site noted that Kylie isn’t too worried about her ex’s rumored plans to get a paternity test. In addition, the webloid claimed that the youngest Jenner thinks Tyga is just “trying to come up with any reason” to keep her in his life.

Meanwhile, Blac Chyna and Tyga were recently spotted at Six Flags Magic Mountain for their son King Cairo’s fifth birthday. The pair appeared to be doing quite well in co-parenting as they presented a united front during the family’s day out.

Also present during the fun-filled celebration was 11-month-old Dream Kardashian, who was being tended to by her nanny and some of King Cairo’s friends.

