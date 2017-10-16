Why Fifth Harmony Shockingly Canceled The Remainder Of Their 2017 ‘PSA Tour’

Fifth Harmony fans have been left feeling pretty “angry” with the girl band after they suddenly canceled a slew of concerts around the globe on their “PSA Tour.”

The band, made up of Ally Brooke Hernandez, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane Hansen, had shows scheduled around Australia and New Zealand over the coming weeks, but suddenly canceled their trip down under amid rumors of low ticket sales – leaving many fans livid.

Fifth Harmony haven’t officially commented on the cancellation, making some of their fans even angrier, though Ally made it pretty clear that she and her bandmates no longer have any plans to head down under after confirming on Twitter on October 15 that their show that night at San José’s Parque Viva in Costa Rica would be the last on their “PSA Tour.”

“Last show of the #PSATour tonight!!!!!!!” she tweeted amid a whole lot of speculation that the “Work From Home” singers would not be performing all the scheduled concerts on their latest tour. “Costa Rica are you readyyyyyyy!!!!!!!”

A number of angry fans replied to the tweet, pointing out that Ally and her 5H bandmates haven’t offered up an explanation for why they’ll no longer be performing their shows in Australia and New Zealand. They originally had concerts scheduled in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane as well as Addington, Wellington, and Auckland for October and November.

“Think you forgot about Australia babe…???” one fan responded to what appeared to be a confirmation that 5H’s remaining dates had officially been canceled. “Have u cancelled [sic] Australia we want to know” another added.

But while Fifth Harmony are yet to comment, Australian news source The Industry Observer claimed that all of the band’s Australian shows are about to be canceled due to low ticket sales.

“We hear that Live Nation are about to cancel the Fifth Harmony Australian shows, due to low ticket sales,” the account tweeted on October 16 after Ally appeared to confirm that their “PSA Tour” is now officially over, weeks earlier than originally scheduled. “Act surprised!” they then teased.

‪Monterrey!! You brought the party ???? #PSATourMonterrey‬ ‪????: @DeRevenMty ‬ A post shared by Fifth Harmony (@fifthharmony) on Oct 12, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

The band already confirmed that they would not be honoring their scheduled appearances and shows in New Zealand last week, putting their decision to pull the plug on the concerts on unexplained and unforeseen “scheduling issues.”

“The band want to issue a heartfelt apology for any disappointment or inconvenience caused to their fans,” the statement read.

A number of Fifth Harmony fans then slammed the girl band for their recent cancellations and called them out for not giving their followers a proper explanation for why they cut their tour short by weeks.

“The fact none of Fifth Harmony have acknowledged that they cancelled [sic] their New Zealand tour dates yet is [skull emoji],” one disgruntled follower tweeted.

“Not one f***ing tweet from them, NOTHING!” another wrote on the social media site of 5H’s suddenly canceled tour dates. “I’m so f***ing angry.”

Others claimed that they’d lost hundreds of dollars as a result of the sudden cancelations.

What do you think of Fifth Harmony suddenly canceling the remainder of their “PSA Tour”?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]