’90 Day Fiance’ Season 5 Recap: Nicole Puts Azan On Daddy Duty, David & Annie Argue About Money

Last night on the second episode of 90 Day Fiance Season 5, viewers saw Nicole boarding a plane headed to Morocco. She’s off to see her boyfriend Azan, who she hasn’t seen in a long time. She also brought her 2-year-old daughter, Mae, wishing that they’d be one happy family. But will Azan be okay with being an instant father? Read on for our full recap below.

Nicole & Azan

The last time viewers saw Nicole and Azan together was in 90 Day Fiance Season 4, which aired last year. Now, the couple is in a long-distance relationship until Azan is able to come to America under a K1 visa. Nicole complains about Azan not being as sweet as before, so she’s decided to go to Morocco herself.

However, Nicole’s mom reminds her that Azan hasn’t really treated her well before. It can be remembered that Azan didn’t particularly like Nicole’s looks and noted how she needed to lose weight. But the 23-year-old single mom pushes through with her flight.

Finally, Nicole and her young daughter arrive in Morocco. Upon seeing Azan, the kid calls him “daddy” right away. Azan responds positively but is obviously overwhelmed.

Molly & Luis

This couple’s wedding preps are in full swing, despite apprehensions raised by Molly’s family. Last week, the reality star had a major argument with her teenaged daughter, who is not thrilled with the thought of having a “stranger” living with them so suddenly.

Now, it’s Molly’s mother who voices out her own concerns. Molly tearfully explains to her mom that it’s her time to find happiness and love.

“I love [my kids], but I have to love me too. I have too much love to give. I want to share my life with someone besides my kids.”

Besides her mom and daughter, Molly also needs to convince her estranged father to accept Luis and the fact that they are getting married within three months. In a confessional, Molly describes her dad as someone who is “set in his ways.” Apparently, he’s not happy about his 41-year-old daughter’s new relationship and questions Molly and Luis’ living arrangement once he comes to the United States. More importantly, he also suspects that Luis may be using Molly as a free ticket to citizenship.

Evelyn & David

Evelyn and David are nervously waiting for the results of David’s K1 visa interview. Despite their anxiety, the two start making plans for their living arrangements since both of them claim that they’re virgins and don’t believe in living together before marriage.

Evelyn feels that her family is supportive of her relationship. However, her friend Mikayla is not as agreeable. Mikayla feels that Evelyn is rushing things. After all, she’s only 18-years-old and her romance with David hasn’t even reached one year. She’s also worried about how her friend will support herself and her fiance once he’s here. But Evelyn simply shrugs it off and confidently says that “God will provide.”

Finally, the 90 Day Fiance couple gets the word that David’s visa is approved. The two take this as a wonderful sign.

David & Annie

In Thailand, 48-year-old David from Kentucky is feeling the strain of planning a wedding. Though he is head over heels in love with his 24-year-old fiance, David is now pressured to come up with a huge amount of money that he doesn’t have.

In the pilot episode of 90 Day Fiance Season 5, David revealed that Annie’s parents are asking for a dowry. Apparently, Annie’s Thai culture dictates David to buy gold worth $7,000 as part of their engagement. David admits that he’s not exactly rich, which upsets Annie.

In a supposedly romantic boat ride, the two talk about finances instead. Annie is disappointed to learn that she hasn’t exactly landed the gold prize with her American fiance.

“He tells me the economy is down, and bank take everything [sic]. But really? You don’t have any safety money?”

Annie threatens to break up with him if he can’t provide for her. However, David assures Annie that he can take care of everything.

What can you say of this season’s couples? Who do you think will get their happily ever after? 90 Day Fiance Season 5 airs every Sunday, 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

[Featured Image by That Nicole Girl/Twitter]