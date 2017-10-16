The true identity of Rey has been a huge mystery since the character first debuted in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. But is it possible that fans will finally learn the truth about the abandoned girl from Jakku in Episode VIII? There are speculations that Rey might actually be related to a character that once appeared in the first six Star Wars films. Could she be revealed to be the descendant of Obi-Wan Kenobi or Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars: The Last Jedi?

The idea of Rey being related to one of the characters from the first and second trilogy is nothing new. People initially thought Daisy Ridley’s mysterious character was actually the daughter of Leia Organa and Han Solo prior to the release of Episode VII. Some also believed that Rey might be the long-lost child of Luke Skywalker. However, fans had to change their theories after The Force Awakens premiered. But is it still possible that Star Wars 8 will reveal that Rey’s parentage is connected to the Jedi Master who once trained Anakin Skywalker?

People connected Rey to Obi-Wan Kenobi starting in April. After all, a photo that was taken during the Star Wars Celebration allegedly introduced Daisy Ridley as “Rey Kenobi” while her co-star John Boyega was revealed to be “Finn Windu.”

It might look like the incident has confirmed that Rey is possibly the granddaughter of Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, some still believe that the alleged revelation was made to mislead fans from the truth that will be featured in Star Wars 8. Could Rey actually be related to Darth Sidious?

There are speculations that Emperor Palpatine might be Rey’s ascendant. After all, the trailer for The Last Jedi seemed to suggest that the young girl has a certain darkness. Some fans speculate that she might have inherited Palpatine’s interest in the Dark Side and will turn to Kylo Ren as well as Supreme Leader Snoke in Star Wars 8.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is directed by Rian Johnson and also stars Oscar Isaac, Gwendoline Christie, Mark Hamill as well as the late Carrie Fisher. The film will hit theaters on December 15.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]