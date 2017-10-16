NFL Trade Rumors: Steelers’ WR Martavis Bryant Wants Trade From Pittsburgh?

Late on Sunday night, NFL trade rumors have surfaced which indicate Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant had asked to be traded from the team. Apparently, Bryant had been upset with his current role within the team’s system heading into the 2017 NFL season. Reportedly, the trade request was made weeks ago ahead of the Steelers’ latest matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs but now there are new reports with regards to Martavis Bryant’s interest level in where he plays. Will he find his way onto a new NFL roster before the season is over, or stay exactly where he’s been so far in his career?

It was first reported via NFL Network but confirmed late Sunday evening by sources via ESPN‘s Dan Graziano. The update indicated that Bryant had talked to Steelers coaches and was looking to become more involved in the team’s current offense. In the current season, it’s been more about star players Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell, and Antonio Brown. Sources have told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that the Pittsburgh Steelers have no current plans to trade Martavis Bryant and that the team still values him as a part of their roster. It also seems that as of Sunday, Bryant has indicated that he’s happy exactly where he is right now.

On Sunday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers played the Kansas City Chiefs and ended up giving the Chiefs their first loss of the season. The Steelers won the game 19-13 with receiver Antonio Brown racking up 155 yards and a touchdown on eight catches. Bryant played in the game and was targeted just three times. He had two catches for 27 yards total with one of his receptions a 20-yard play. Bryant even tweeted after Sunday’s win that he’s happy to be a member of the Steelers.

Big win today and tomorrow right back to work tomorrow I am happy to be a steeler and can't wait to reach number 7 this year. — Martavis Bryant (@ThaBestUNO) October 16, 2017

Bryant made his return to the team this year after serving a one-year drug suspension. According to NFL Network’sreport, Bryant also was criticized by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the past who said the receiver needed to “toughen up” and “grow up.” The Steelers stuck with Bryant during his suspension, though, and he was conditionally reinstated during the NFL preseason before officially returning a week before the season began.

For the current season, the 6-foot-4 receiver out of Clemson has 204 yards and a touchdown on 15 receptions. So far Bryant has spent three years in the league and has 91 catches for 1,518 yards and 15 touchdowns. His one touchdown catch this season came in the Steelers’ 26-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.

If the Pittsburgh Steelers decide they’re going to try to deal Martavis Bryant, they have a little over two weeks to make that decision. The NFL trade deadline arrives on Tuesday, October 31.

