As America is preparing to advance on every level to fight the threats rising from the East, a tortured American man has talked about the consequences a nuclear war will bring. Robert Park, who was brutally tortured in North Korea, has urged President Donald Trump not to launch a deadly strike against the hermit state as there are chances that the use of military weapons may lead to World War 3.

In lights of recent propaganda videos made by North Korea and their non-stop missile tests, an American activist recently pleaded that Donald Trump should handle the issue diplomatically.

Robert Park was detained in the North in 2009 after he allegedly crossed the Chinese border and illegally entered the hermit state to protest against the human rights violations. According to a report from DailyStar, Park was in prison for 43 days, where he was brutally beaten and was even forced to make a public confession about his crimes against North Korea’s supreme leader and his administration.

Years after his release in 2010, Robert Park has recently urged Donald Trump not to use nuclear powers against the communist nation, which is being governed by one single family.

In an open letter addressed to the President of the United States, Robert Park stated that there can be a workable way to resolve the issues with the North Korea.

“There is a thoroughly workable and peaceable solution to the North Korean crisis. It involves reaching out to the general populace of North Korea in sympathy and supporting their internal unseating of Kim Jong-un – one individual,” he wrote.

The entire world is watching closely as to how under Donald Trump’s presidency, the United States of America is going to react North Korea’s nuclear threats. The entire United Nations and the other world leaders have urged Kim Jong-un to take the diplomatic approach and understand that a nuclear war will bring but destruction. As earlier reported by Inquisitr, a source recently revealed that President Donald Trump is reportedly going to visit the Demilitarized Zone on the North Korean border and if that happens, everyone would like to see how President Trump and Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un is going to handle the situation.

“I sincerely beg -– whatever you decide to do in concert with South Korean authorities and the international community –- the none of the general people of both North and South Korea would ever get hurt,” Robert Park added.

Even though a nuclear war is highly unlike to happen but many have predicted that a war between Pyongyang and Washington is reportedly going to kill more than a million innocent citizens.

[Featured Image by South Korean Defense Ministry/Getty Images]