‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Ami Brown Not Getting Better? Noah Already Married Rhain?

Ami Brown continues to battle her late-stage lung cancer. The Alaskan Bush People star is currently home, but she is reportedly not getting any better. Meanwhile, there were claims that Noah and Rhain are already married.

Ami’s condition not improving

After completing a round of radiation treatment and chemotherapy, Ami, 54, has been discharged from the hospital. She is recovering at home with her family, but according to ABP Exposed, the mother of seven does not seem to be getting any better. Immediately after getting out of the hospital, reports emerged that the Alaskan Bush People matriarch is too weak and unwell. Ami was diagnosed with a stage 3B lung cancer earlier this year and was given a less than three percent chance of surviving the illness.

ABP Season 8 production still on hold

The source also added that there will be a new season of Alaskan Bush People. However, it is still uncertain when the production team would start rolling the cameras. Ami wants to do the show, so her condition might be the biggest consideration in the delay. In a previous interview with People, Ami said she wanted to share with the viewers her ongoing fight against cancer, hoping that they will get courage from her family’s experience in case any of them would go through the same ordeal in the future.

Is Noah engaged or married?

In other Alaskan Bush People news, there are claims that Ami’s son Noah Brown and Rhain Alishia Merrill are already married. This comes as Noah posted on his Facebook page a photo of Rhain and a status that said they are engaged.

A photo of Noah and Rhain with a fan was posted on a Facebook fan group, which shared that the two received their first wedding gift from a lovely fan. In his post, however, Noah said that they are still engaged and are planning their life together. Rhain has also moved in with him instead of going back to Oregon.

Rumors of their marriage had been running the mill for quite some time already, but there was no official confirmation from the family or the network. They were previously rumored to have tied the knot in Dolores, Colorado.

[Featured Image by Discovery Channel]