Are Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Making Wedding Plans Already?

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are engaged. The surprise announcement came on Sunday, via their respective Instagram pages. Both Sophie and Joe shared a photo of her wearing an engagement ring to celebrate the happy news. So, of course, fans have lots of questions about their big day. Hollywood Life claims to have the inside scoop on the Game Of Thrones actress’ plans for her upcoming nuptials.

According to the web tabloid, Turner is already in full planning mode and is working on choosing a dress, venue, and honeymoon destination. They also claim that both she and Jonas are ready to start a family.

But if you think that all this planning seems a little too soon, Gossip Cop agrees with you. The site, which is well known for debunking celebrity rumors, insists that Hollywood Life doesn’t know what it’s talking about when it comes to the Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner wedding.

According to Gossip Cop, Hollywood Life took a real celebrity story and embellished it, adding details that are completely fabricated. They go on to point out that the Hollywood Life “insider” fails to add any concrete details about the proposal, like where or how it happened. Instead, they’ve offered generic information that could be true for any newly engaged couple.

Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Joe Jonas who insisted that no one from his camp has spoken to Hollywood Life. They’ve busted the site for publishing fake news about celebrity couples in the past, like when they claimed to know how Beyonce and Jay Z were raising their twins. Hollywood Life’s article about Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus’ sex life was also debunked by Gossip Cop.

It seems that the only thing the Hollywood Life article got right about Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ engagement was that he gave her a ring with a pear-shaped diamond and an infinity band. The rest of it looks like nothing but speculation.

What do you think of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s engagement announcement? Do you think the young celebrities are planning their wedding already, or will they take things slow? Let us know your bridal predictions in the comments below.

