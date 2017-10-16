Demi Lovato Congratulates Ex Joe Jonas On His Engagement To Sophie Turner

It has been a big day for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, as they announced their engagement on Instagram. While many celebrities and friends have been congratulating them on the big news, one person stood out in the mix, Jonas’ ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato, who happened to congratulate the happy couple on the news.

The Game of Thrones star and DNCE frontman made the big announcement on Instagram earlier today. While most exes might not be close after a breakup, it looks like Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas have remained friends. Because of that friendship, Lovato felt compelled to thank Joe and Sophie on the Instagram post.

The big news came on Joe’s Instagram account, where he shared a photo that was captioned, “She said yes.” The photo was of both their hands, as Turner was wearing a pear-shaped diamond. She happened to share the same photo and captioned her photo, “I said yes.” Very simple announcements, but a very sweet photo to go with it. This is where the love came in for both of them, as the comments started rolling in congratulating both of them from their fans. One of those comments stood out from the rest though, as Demi Lovato shared her thoughts.

She said yes. A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

In the comments, Lovato wanted to congratulate the happy couple. So, it looks like no hard feelings between them, huh?

“Huge congrats! So happy for the both of you!”

Many have wondered what Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the hit HBO show Game of Thrones, would be doing with her life after the show ends. It looks like her next chapter will begin with a wedding, as she will enter into the Jonas family.

Demi Lovato was not the only person sending congratulations to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on their engagement. The entire Jonas family was on social media sending their congratulations to Joe and Sophie. It’s nice to see a family so close together, even after all the fame they have had.

Ahh! Congratulations to my brother… and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much. @joejonas @SophieT pic.twitter.com/H3ZS3v38xW — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 15, 2017

There are no details on when the wedding will be, but a source previously told Hollywood Life that Sophie “was in full planning mode” before the official announcement was even made.

Congrats @joejonas and @sophiet so happy to welcome you into the family! A post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas) on Oct 15, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

Now that it is official, keep an eye out for more and more details on their big day. Congrats to both of them.

[Featured Image by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images]