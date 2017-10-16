Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble’s Romance Still Going Strong Amid Endless Split Rumors

Kris Jenner and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble have always been the subject of split rumors for the last few months. However, things appeared to be going smoothly for the couple as evident on their latest date night.

On Saturday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians momager was spotted leaving Craig’s with her 37-year-old beau. The couple was accompanied by world-renowned designer Tommy Hilfiger.

During their latest outing, Kris was all smiles as she walked hand in hand with Corey and even posed for some photos on the way out of the famous West Hollywood restaurant.

The couple appeared to be in good spirits and still very much in love despite persistent rumors that they have already ended their almost three-year romance.

Proving that she dines in style, the 61-year-old socialite donned a floral satin robe over a matching jumper with red leather shoes. Corey, on the other hand, dressed down in a polo shirt and jeans.

Onlookers noted that the trio left the venue together.

In March, it has been alleged that the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch ended her romance with Gamble because he has “taken up too much of her time.” Apparently, Kris wanted to focus on her family and business, adding that she wanted to make sure that their hit reality show stays on air.

Kris Jenner makes rare appearance with beau Corey Gamble https://t.co/Xvfz3FoVYV — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 15, 2017

There were also claims that following the split, Kris Jenner quickly moved on with Nigerian billionaire Christopher Cunningham. According to Radar Online, the businessman is set to inherit his father’s oil empire.

However, sources close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star vehemently denied such claims, adding that Kris is still very much in love and happy with Corey.

#mood #eze #anjuna #flamingos A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

Previously, Kris Jenner admitted to Ellen DeGeneres that she has no plans on tying the knot with Corey Gamble anytime soon. The successful TV personality reiterated that marriage is something that didn’t work out so well for her.

However, she clarified that she’s not closing any possibilities.

“You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well. So I don’t know — you never know. I’m going to take a page out of Goldie and Kurt’s book. Or Kourtney’s book. I think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”

Kris reportedly met Corey in Spain at Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday in August 2014. Since then, the couple has been inseparable and made their romance public.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]