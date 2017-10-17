Scientology: Leah Remini Reveals Why Members Are Afraid To Leave Tom Cruise’s Religion

Leah Remini used to support, defend, and promote Scientology, but The King of Queens actress is now speaking against the church that she believed in since she was 9-years-old. With her shocking revelations in the critical docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, many are wondering why a lot of members still remain loyal to the cult-like religion.

The 47-year-old anti-Scientology activist and partner, Mike Rinder, a former senior executive of the Church of Scientology International (CSI) and the Sea Organization, which is based in the United States, have been exposing the controversies inside the organization, despite its promise to make the world a better place. In fact, Leah Remini, Mike Rinder, and their guests on the Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath series have repeatedly noted that members are being abused inside the cult-like religion and families are being torn apart.

Although there are a lot of full-fledged Scientology loyalists, there are also members who want to leave the organization but didn’t want to risk everything. Leah Remini explained that the reason why some members can’t leave Scientology is that they will be considered as a “Suppressive Person” or “SP,” therefore their families who are still in the controversial church are expected to disconnect from them completely.

Leah Remini revealed that most Scientologists are not willing to give up and lose their family members, so they reluctantly stay in an effort to keep their family intact. Multiple guests on the Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath series have expressed their anger towards Scientology because they may have finally gotten their freedom back but they were parted from their loved ones because of the harsh and inhumane rule of disconnection.

Celebrity Scientologists are not exempted from this rule either. Hollywood superstar and Scientology poster boy, Tom Cruise, infamously risked his relationship with his daughter, Suri Cruise, after Katie Holmes ended their six-year marriage. A previous report even revealed that the Mission: Impossible 6 actor has not seen his daughter for over four years. Although it was never really talked about, many believed that his absence from Suri Cruise’s life is a result of his loyalty to Scientology.

Scientology is challenging the credibility of Leah Remini, Mike Rinder, and their guests on the Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath series.

