Ariel Winter Thinks Internet Trolls Need ‘To Get A Life’ — Will Still Share Sexy Pics

Ariel Winter has made quite a transformation from her early days on Modern Family. The 19-year-old has received negative comments for every outfit she decides to wear and show off on social media, and now she has had enough of it and thinks that internet trolls need to “get a life.”

Many attractive celebrities have dealt with being shamed for the clothes they wear or how much skin they show, especially female celebrities. Ariel Winter is no different, and she is not afraid to voice her opinion to those haters. The Modern Family star is proud of her body and is not afraid to show it, despite the trolls trying to stop her. It looks like that won’t be happening any time soon.

According to Hollywood Life, Winter will continue to show off her body on social media. She is not letting strangers on the internet tell her how to run her life. An insider told Hollywood Life that she “tries to ignore all the haters as much as she can, but it does get to her sometimes.” As far as it stopping Ariel from sharing the sexy photos, nothing is going to stop her.

“She’s not going to stop posting whatever photos she wants though, and she knows that trolls are just an inevitable part of social media. Ariel works really hard to stay in shape, and she’s really proud of all that she’s achieved — she looks and feels amazing. As far as she’s concerned people trolling her Instagram need to get a life, and leave her alone to live hers.”

Some may say that it is an inspiring message that she is sending to her fans, while others think she shares the photos and videos just for the attention. You could see that argument in a recent video that Winter shared on Instagram, showing her working out. That video alone received over 1 million views. However, it also received a ton of comments berating Ariel Winter and telling her how to live her life.

Working on the ???? with the best @mackfit ???? www.mackfit.com Head over to his page to get in shape!!!! #wednesday #workout A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Oct 11, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

From the sounds of it, the comments aren’t affecting Winter. She is going to live her life and continue to try and body positive in a society full of haters. That is a very powerful message to send, but it definitely won’t stop the trolls, and it seems like that is completely fine with Ariel.

⚠️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Oct 3, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

So, what do you think? Do you think Ariel Winter shows off too much skin on social media? Should she cover it up some, or continue to live her life and just be happy with herself?

