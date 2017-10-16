When Will ‘Mindhunter’ Season 2 Hit Netflix?

Season 1 of Netflix Original Mindhunter just hit the Netflix library a few days ago on October 13. Only ten episodes long, most Netflix subscribers with an interest in American crime dramas have had plenty of time to binge through Season 1. Naturally, those who have binged through Season 1 of Mindhunter have a few questions:

Will there be a Season 2?

When will Season 2 be added to Netflix?

Fortunately, according to a Netflix fan site called What’s On Netflix, the streaming giant did renew Mindhunter for a Season 2. According to the fan site, Netflix renewed the American crime drama for a second season back in April of this year – before Season 1 was even released.

Those who keep up with Netflix Originals recognize this as somewhat unusual as Netflix rarely renews Original series for a new season until a month or so after the previous season has been released. The streaming giant clearly saw a lot of potential in the series as they made the decision to renew it before they even knew how well-received it would (or wouldn’t) be by subscribers.

While there are not many details on what Season 2 of Mindhunter will entail, What’s On Netflix suspects Season 2 will also consist of ten one-hour long episodes.

#Mindhunter is ridiculously good. Razor-sharp, from the direction & dialogue to the visuals & performances. Compelling, fascinating… Wow. pic.twitter.com/O6ab44DRVB — Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) October 14, 2017

Just a sneak peek of Old Main in a scene of @MINDHUNTER_ . Streaming now on @netflix. FYI it’s not for kids. pic.twitter.com/hUfhIY60hj — W&J College (@wjcollege) October 16, 2017

Mindhunter Season 2 Release Date

Netflix has yet to reveal a release date for Season 2 of Mindhunter. The series is likely still in the early stages of producing Season 2. Netflix, however, tends to be a creature of habit. For this reason, What’s On Netflix speculates Season 2 should be released in October of next year. This, however, is nothing more than a guess based on the release of Season 2. Thanks to Netflix, the original book on which the series is based is scheduled to be re-released at the end of the month.

For those who have not had a chance to check out Mindhunter yet, the series is based off a book following the inside of the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit. The main character of the show is an FBI agent who digs into the minds of criminals in order to solve additional cases. Given the success Netflix has had with this genre, most expect the series to do well. For the most part, positive reviews have started to roll in.

Are you excited to learn Mindhunter will return for a Season 2?

