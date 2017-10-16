Jinger Duggar’s Husband, Jeremy Vuolo, Compares LGBT Acceptance To A Gun

Jinger Duggar’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, believes that more religious leaders need to speak out against homosexuality. During a recent sermon, the Texas pastor used a gun analogy to illustrate his theory about why many powerful Christians have chosen to remain silent about certain subjects, including LGBT issues.

Many of Jinger Duggar’s famous family members used to be outspoken critics of LGBT rights and same-sex marriage. In fact, speaking out against the LGBT community was something that was expected of Josh Duggar when he was employed by the Family Research Council. However, the Duggars became less vocal about their anti-LGBT views after their family was rocked by a sexual molestation scandal that temporarily threatened their livelihood as reality show stars. According to Jinger’s husband, their decision to stop sharing their controversial beliefs with the world was a mistake.

Jeremy Vuolo believes that his fellow Christians shouldn’t let popular opinions about social issues shape the way they share the gospel. In a video that was recently posted on the Grace Community Church Laredo YouTube page, Jeremy says that he especially takes issue with preachers who try to appeal to wider audiences by avoiding certain topics in their sermons. He compared the societal pressure on religious leaders to be more inclusive to a gun to shoot them with, a stake to burn them on, and a noose to hang them with.

“All you have to do is look at the sexual revolution pressuring them, and they cave in to a worldview that rejects God’s truth and embraces popular opinion,” Jeremy said. “Do you want to see the gun? Do you want to see the threatening of being burned alive?… Look at the revolution of popular thought. Look at the postmodernism of today’s culture. Look at the sexual revolution. Look at the false idea of tolerance. Look at the false definition of love.”

To further illustrate his point, Jeremy Vuolo mocked the religious leaders who have displeased him by pretending to be a frightened preacher with a gun held to his head. He then acted like he was giving in to a list of demands.

“Don’t pull the trigger, don’t pull the trigger!” Jeremy said while making a gun with his hand and pointing it at his temple. “Okay, we’ll blur the lines of truth there. Okay, we’ll remove that from our statement of faith. Okay, we won’t speak out about that. Okay, we’ll skip that section. Okay, I won’t give a public denunciation of homosexuality.”

Jeremy Vuolo feels very strongly about the trend of preachers becoming more accepting of the LGBT community. In a previous sermon, he shamed a fellow pastor for saying that he would consider officiating a same-sex wedding. As reported by the Inquisitr, he has also expressed his belief that it’s an act of “love” for Christians “to tell people graciously that marriage is only between a man and woman.”

While Jinger Duggar’s husband may think that it’s in the best interests of influential Christians to speak out against homosexuality, one of his brothers-in-law has discovered that doing so can be detrimental. As reported by the Hollywood Gossip, the woman who outed Josh Duggar for sexually molesting his younger sisters did so because she was disgusted by his anti-LGBT views.

The whistleblower told a reporter from In Touch Weekly about the molestation, and the magazine obtained police records that supported her claims. After these documents were published online, the oldest Duggar son lost his job with the Family Research Council and was banned from appearing alongside Jinger and his other victims on their new TLC series, Counting On.

