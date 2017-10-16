Kylie Jenner Pregnant: Did The ‘Life Of Kylie’ Star Just Reveal The Gender Of Her Baby?

After the news of her pregnancy first broke, Kylie Jenner has been trying to keep her very public life as private and as low-key as possible. However, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan just recently hinted something on social media that got everyone talking. While people are still trying to figure out if she’s really pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby or not, it appears that the Life Of Kylie star took it a step further and revealed the gender of her baby.

The 20-year-old reality star has been using social media to share anything that she can think of. From flaunting her amazing curves, to posting her latest products. Now, it seems that Kylie Jenner is also using the platform to announce whether she’s having a baby girl or a baby boy.

Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat to share three designs of her personalized phone cases that are sold in her online shop. The young entrepreneur then captioned the snap, “Which one? I’m thinking blue…” she then added a blue heart emoji.

Although there is a high chance that Kylie Jenner was just asking for opinions on which phone case will she be using that day, many wondered if she was actually hinting at something big, like the gender of her baby by choosing the color blue. If the latest rumor should be believed, then the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is having a baby boy.

The Kylie Jenner pregnancy news broke last month, when a source revealed to TMZ that the Kylie Lip Kit mogul has been telling friends that she is expecting her first child with Travis Scott. After her revelation was made public, the social media princess suddenly had a change of heart in posting sexy snaps of herself and even avoided being seen in public.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner, her family, and Travis Scott have never addressed the pregnancy rumors, but it has been repeatedly reported that the Life Of Kylie star is around five months pregnant with the 25-year-old rapper’s baby. Just like the rest of the speculations about the young star’s alleged pregnancy, this has yet to be verified.

