‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 Spoilers: Week 5 Dance Styles Revealed

The couples on Dancing with the Stars 2017 will be bringing the world of Disney to life this week. It is Disney Night on DWTS 2017, which means lots of costumes and songs from Disney movies. So, what are the couples on Dancing with the Stars Season 25 performing this week? Find out the Disney Night songs and dance styles below in our Dancing with the Stars 2017 spoilers.

After an emotional night of performances last week on DWTS 2017, fans should see a more fun night of performances. The theme was Most Memorable Year last week, as the couples took on performances to highlight the most memorable year for the stars. This is always an emotional night, and there were some high scores along the way, as Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold scored a 29 out of 30; so very close to a perfect score.

At the end of the night, fans watched Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announce that Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess were eliminated from the competition. Now fans can look forward to a new night of performances, as the couples are taking on Disney Night. Here are the dance styles and songs for Week 5.

Drew Scott and Emma Slater – Viennese Waltz to “Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson – Argentine Tango to “Angelica” from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold – Foxtrot to “You’re Welcome” from Moana

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas – Foxtrot to “When You Wish Upon a Star” from Pinocchio

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd – Quickstep to “The Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev – Jazz to “Remember Me” from Disney-Pixar’s upcoming animated feature, Coco

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko – Rumba to “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke – Quickstep to “I Just Can’t Wait to be King” from The Lion King

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy – Waltz to “Un Jour Mon Prince Viendra” from Snow White

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy – Jazz to “Steamboat Willie” from Steamboat Willie

Who are you looking forward to watching dance together tomorrow night on Dancing with the Stars 2017?

