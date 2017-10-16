L.A. Lakers News: Dwyane Wade Nearly Joined Lakers Instead Of Cavs, Former NBA Star Says

NBA star Dwyane Wade made serious consideration towards signing with the Los Angeles Lakers for the upcoming season, according to a former teammate. That would have placed Wade on a talented young roster which features the most talked about rookie heading into the NBA season, Lonzo Ball, along with emerging young stars Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram. However, Wade made a different decision. Still, the longtime Miami Heat star and multiple-time NBA Champion seemed to have some good reasons for possibly signing with Magic Johnson’s franchise ahead of this season. He still could for an upcoming season.

The TMZ website reported on Sunday that former NBA player Caron Butler said “D-Wade” also considered Oklahoma City Thunder and his former team, the Miami Heat. The Heat would probably have been for Wade to retire with his original team, while Oklahoma City was another team in the mix of this season’s contenders. However, Wade was also giving strong consideration towards the Los Angeles Lakers franchise for different reasons. Butler mentioned that Wade was contemplating Los Angeles due to being married to a movie star wife Gabrielle Union, meaning that living in that area would be great for “life after basketball” for the couple.

While Wade’s wife wasn’t born in Los Angeles, UCLA is her alma mater. Wade hasn’t taken many acting roles yet, but being in the L.A. area could open doors for him, especially with a wife already in the business. In addition to his basketball salary, he’s also made good money endorsing various products ranging from Gatorade to Pepperidge Farm to Nike and Adidas. With a move to the thriving city of Los Angeles, he could probably find work after basketball quite easily.

Instead of the L.A. Lakers, Wade chose the Cleveland Cavaliers where he’s part of a “super team” roster that also features “King James,” Derrick Rose, Kevin Love, and NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas. The team has one of the more well-rounded and deep rosters in the league beyond the Golden State Warriors. The Cavs are set to take on the Lakers in their first meeting of the season on Thursday, December 14 in Cleveland, with the second meeting in Los Angeles scheduled for Sunday, March 11.

This is how WE do it. @DwyaneWade Our new faces are being introduced at our @CavsWGUnited #WGUTonight event right now! pic.twitter.com/w2RSz5cOpo — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 15, 2017

As mentioned, the fact Wade considered the Los Angeles Lakers could even be a precursor for a future decision. There’s been plenty of talk about LeBron James leaving Cleveland for the Lakers if this upcoming season doesn’t work out in his favor. There have also been lingering rumors that other stars are contemplating Los Angeles including Paul George. With Wade having considered the move and now basically reunited with LeBron, it wouldn’t be surprising if the two have discussions regarding their future.

