Bjork Writes Of Danish Director Sexually Assaulting Her — Facebook Post Gets 5,000 Shares

Bjork is a singer and actress from Iceland who grew to fame in the 1990s with her unique sound and fashion sense. Now the spotlight is on Bjork once more, as she details the sexual harassment that she says she endured from a Danish director that she does not name. On the Bjork Facebook page, she wrote about being inspired by other women speaking up about their own experiences with sexual harassment. The Facebook post has been shared nearly times in the 11 hours since Bjork published it.

As reported by Variety, Bjork was the latest in a string of celebrities to share their own personal experiences in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal in Hollywood. Bjork wrote about a Danish director who allegedly sexually harassed her while she worked on his movie. Bjork didn’t specify details of the alleged harassment, but she wrote about turning down his advances and being punished as a result. Bjork then wrote that the mystery Danish director created the illusion that she was a problematic actress. Bjork wrote that she was able to walk away from the role, since she didn’t have acting ambitions.

Bjork credited her Icelandic upbringing with helping her realize that the sexes should be equal. She also wrote that since she “came from position of strength in the music world with hard earned independence,” it was clear to her that the humiliation she experienced with the director’s culture of harassment, which was the norm in his environment. Bjork also blamed the dozens of people surrounding the director for helping enable and encourage the alleged sexual harassment. Bjork wrote that the director sulked when she turned him down, but that she was able to recover from his actions in time. Her worry was that other actresses would not recover as quickly.

Bjork noted that the Danish director likely had better relationships with the women he directed in the wake of their confrontation. She also wrote that she hoped her openness about the situation helped other women around the world to experience more kindness.

[Featured Image by Scott Gries/Getty Images]