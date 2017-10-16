‘Khloe Kardashian, Your Photoshop Is At Maximum Volume,’ Says Fan As She Announces New Episode Of KUWTK

Khloe Kardashian posted a picture of herself on Instagram in a tube dress and her signature blonde locks. However, it looks like her fans were not convinced that it was an unfiltered picture.

A fan of her’s said: “Photoshop maximum volume.”

However, it was not just Khloe Kardashian’s Photoshop problems that got her in trouble, it was also the question whether the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has had plastic surgery.

“How many surgeries?” a fan asked

This is not the first time Khloe Kardashian has been criticized for her body. The Inquisitr reported that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was accused of Photoshopping her images earlier. Fans had labeled her pictures as “unflattering” and said that her “midsection looked huge.”

Khloe Kardashian’s body has always been under scrutiny. Khloe had opened up that she has always been called “the fat one” in the family. Khloe had once shared that she was so big that her sisters’ stylists refused to dress her. However, when Khloe Kardashian famously lost forty pounds, the same stylists asked her if they could dress her. Of course, she said no.

However, now that Khloe Kardashian is rumored to be pregnant, all that her fans can ask her if she is really pregnant.

“Really wanna know if you’re pregnant,” one fan asked in the same Instagram post.

New #KUWTK tonight! 9/8c A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 15, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

Now that Khloe is pregnant, she will face ever-growing criticism for her body. But it looks like Khloe isn’t really fretting about that. She and Cleveland Cavaliers’ player Tristan Thompson started dating last September and she has repeatedly said that her relationship with him is the best she has ever been in. Khloe was previously in a relationship with Lamar Odom, and they had a really tough marriage.

Khloe has talked about having a child often and now that she is pregnant, Khloe can be happy. Rob Kardashian, Khloe’s brother had said that Khloe is a very nice and loving person and that she would be a great mother.

???? Lord, Thank You for giving me the health and strength I need to overcome every stronghold in my life and for loving me unconditionally in the times that I may fail you. Amen ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 6, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

Do you think Khloe Kardashian Photoshopped her image? Do you think Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy is a rumor? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]