Tiffany Trump Birthday ‘Ignored’ Online? No Birthday Tweets From Donald, Melania, Or Ivanka Trump

Tiffany Trump turned 24 on Friday and there wasn’t a happy birthday tweet from her father, stepmother, or half-sister. Donald, Melania, and Ivanka Trump didn’t post a happy birthday message to the youngest Trump daughter. Tiffany wasn’t wished a happy birthday on social media from her family members, cites Newsweek.

There are two different trains of thoughts about this, those who say it’s no big deal and others who say it sounds rather sad, considering the overwhelming use of social media, namely Twitter, on Donald Trump’s part. A few social media users expressed their sadness for Tiffany and others are suggesting that the lack of a tweet means nothing, Trump could have called his daughter on this occasion.

Some folks on Twitter are apologizing for the lack of a tweeted message from her family members and wishing her a happy birthday online. Tiffany is the only child from Trump’s second marriage to Marla Maples.

It is not known if Tiffany is close with her step-mother, Melania Trump or if the two traditionally exchange happy birthday wishes to one another. It is also not known how close she is to Ivanka Trump, Trump’s eldest daughter from his first marriage to Ivana Trump, who is also the mother of Donald Jr. and Eric Trump.

According to Newsweek, Tiffany did post happy birthday wishes to her father along with a picture on Instagram in June. Folks are wondering why Trump couldn’t just tweet a happy birthday note to his daughter while on Twitter, a place he goes to and shares his thoughts with the masses sometimes numerous times during any given day.

This, of course, wouldn’t be a big deal if Trump didn’t use Twitter to wish any of his other family members happy birthday. If he opted to send his birthday wishes to his loved ones with a more personal venue, like a phone call, then this would be understandable. But since moving into the White House he has tweeted out a happy birthday to Ivanka, Melania, and Donald Trump Jr. when their birthdays popped up, according to Newsweek. According to Flip It, in the tweet below, Tiffany is “sad as hell” her family forgot her birthday.

Tiffany Trump Is Sad As Hell After Whole Family Completely Forgot Her Birthday https://t.co/QMea6adhcs — Republicans R Evil (@CanProveIt) October 16, 2017

As Newsweek reminds their readers, Trump has even sent out happy birthday wishes to different sections of the armed forces when their birthdays roll around, like the Army, Air Force, Navy, and U.S. Coast Guard.

Tiffany Trump is a law student at Georgetown University and she seems to keep pretty much to herself when it comes to her presence on social media or when she’s around the family in the public. She is not a young lady who has a tendency to seek out the cameras or the microphone when the media is around.

Newsweek does suggest that it is possible Donald Trump extended his birthday wishes to his daughter Tiffany via a more personal venue. He might have dropped her a personal note or even called her on the phone.

According to the Daily Mail, Tiffany celebrated her 24th birthday on Friday night at Manhattan’s Urbani Truffles. It was a family dinner with mom, Marla Maples, and her oldest half-brother Donald Trump Jr. in attendance. Donald Jr. was accompanied by his wife Vanessa along with a few of their five kids.

That was it as far as the Trump family was concerned. Donald and Melania Trump, Ivanka and Jared, and Erik and his wife did not attend the dinner and neither did Barron, the youngest of the Trump children. Tiffany did have her “socialite friends” with her as they all departed to a nightclub after dinner, 1 Oak. There were four black limos, driven by Secret Service members to get the party goers to and from their destinations.

Tiffany Trump celebrated her 24th birthday without many Trumps in tow https://t.co/EJiJrayUiM via @yahoo — Justin Kamka (@JKamka) October 15, 2017

The Daily Mail did note that there was no sign of Tiffany’s boyfriend, Ross Mechanic, who appears to be less and less by Tiffany’s side these days since she started this semester at Georgetown. Mechanic lives in New York City and with Tiffany taking classes in Washington D.C., the distance might be a factor in the couple seemingly spending less time together these days. Check out the pictures and video clips of Tiffany’s birthday party in the video below.

[Featured Image by Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Images]