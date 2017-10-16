‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dina’s Health Condition Exposed, Brash & Sassy Fails, Billy In Trouble

Young and the Restless spoilers tease the Abbotts will have tough weeks ahead. Dina’s health issue will come to light, and Graham will finally reveal his ugly side. The Abbott family will reel from the pain of their mother’s health condition, and then there’s the question of the family fortune.

Mommy Issues

The Abbott family made an effort to grow closer to their mother, and it is effective. Before Dina made the decision to trust her family instead of Graham, her health will take a turn for the worst. Young and the Restless spoilers tease Dina will end up in the hospital, Graham will try to cause problems while Dina struggles with her health but Jack will intervene.

Unfortunately, Graham has the power to exercise his power of attorney over Dina’s healthcare. Spoilers tease Graham will take Dina away from Genoa City and transport her to Europe. It’s possible Dina will gain consciousness and follow Graham’s orders.

By the week of October 23, spoilers tease Jack and Ashley will learn their mother’s secret. The reveal involving her Alzheimer’s disease will be a big shock to the Abbott family.

Brash & Sassy’s Financial Meltdown

Things might not be looking great for Jack due to her mother’s current condition, but he did well in another aspect. Jack’s goal was to pull Brash & Sassy down and Young and the Restless spoilers tease he will succeed in this feat.

Billy will soon realize his secret is out. However, Phyllis will do everything in her power to keep her man. She will do whatever it takes to save him. Besides, Phyllis will not allow Victoria to have Billy back.

Good intentions will not save Brash & Sassy alone. Young and the Restless spoilers tease the company will suffer the consequences of Billy’s actions. Billy and Victoria will feel like idiots for taking Jack’s bait. At this point, they can do nothing but hope the company will survive another ordeal.

What About The Newmans?

Young and the Restless spoilers for the next two weeks suggest problems for Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Victoria will be in a car accident, and this will just be the beginning of her woes. Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) will be on the receiving end of Sharon’s (Sharon Case) tirade. She thinks Nick made a big mistake in donating all that money.

Ashley’s world is rocked when her secret is exposed and Graham looks on as Dina collapses. Catch up on today's episode of #YR: https://t.co/s57mqwXwXQ pic.twitter.com/DEZKA04swV — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 13, 2017

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease emotional scenes in the upcoming weeks as the Newmans and Abbotts deal with more family issues.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]