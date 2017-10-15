‘Life Is Strange: Before The Storm’ Episode 2 Release Date Revealed

Gamers can plan their return to Arcadia Bay this month, as Life is Strange: Before the Storm Episode 2 finally has a confirmed release date of Thursday, October 19. The first episode of the prequel dropped earlier this year on August 31, but fans have been left without a firm release date for the episodes to follow until now. There has been no announcement on when to expect Episode 3 as of this writing.

Before downloading Episode 2, players on PlayStation 4 can update to the latest patch that includes “enhanced resolution support” for the PlayStation 4 Pro console, along with additional bug fixes and other improvements.

Catching Up On Episode 1

Life is Strange: Before the Storm is a prequel that takes place three years before all that happens in the original game of the series. While Max Caulfield is off in Seattle, this story’s protagonist is the best friend who was left behind: Chloe Price. In this game, we meet Rachel Amber and get to see how these very different young women form such a strong bond.

In meeting Rachel Amber, players get to see her with their own eyes and gain a sense of the type of person she is first-hand, rather than depending on reflections and second-hand stories as they did in the original game. Read more reflections on the first episode here.

Episode 2 — Brave New World

Although Rachel and Chloe seem to be very different, in Episode 2 we should get to see that they share some similarities in the storms they weather. Both young women have troubles at home and frenemies at Blackwell Academy to deal with. According to the development team, the second episode is a deep dive into the crucible that forges their friendship. Those who want to know how they go from being friends at school to besties who want to run away from Arcadia Bay together are supposed to get some satisfying answers on this front.

Frank Bowers is also expected to play a key role in this episode. Not only is he a hindrance to the girls’ plans to leave town, Frank may also be a window into the danger that looms in the darker parts of their world.

Get a sense of the choices you’ll have to make, and the drama that’s about to unfold, in the official Episode 2 trailer embedded below.

[Featured Image by Square Enix]