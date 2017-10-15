Report: Colin Kaepernick Is Filing A Grievance Against The NFL Under The Collective Bargaining Agreement

After taking a knee all last season in protest of police brutality, Colin Kaepernick has become a persona non-grata in the NFL. The healthy, viable quarterback has been passed over for many a job and he has now decided to take action. Reports say that Kaepernick is preparing to file an official grievance against the NFL charging the owners with collusion.

Mike Freeman tweeted that the former San Francisco 49ers player has hired attorney Mark Geragos and that an official statement will be released in the near future.

I am told that @Kaepernick7 has filed a grievance under the CBA for collusion against the owners. If accurate, this is huge. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 15, 2017

More: @Kaepernick7 is preparing statement about his filing of grievance against owners for collusion under CBA. It should be released soon. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 15, 2017

Kaepernick has hired attorney Mark Geragos. Who has represented numerous high profile clients. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 15, 2017

Jason La Canfora confirmed just minutes later that Kaepernick is indeed moving forward with the action.

Colin Kaepernick is pursuing a collusion grievance against the NFL under the CBA, source says. NFL spokesman says he is checking on it — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 15, 2017

Sports Illustrated’s Michael McCann explained collusion this way back in March:

“Collusion occurs when two or more teams, or the league and at least one team, join to deprive a player of a contractually earned right. Such a right is normally found in the collective bargaining agreement signed by a league and its players’ association. For example, the right of a free-agent player to negotiate a contract with a team cannot be impaired by a conspiracy of teams to deny that a player a chance to sign.”

Team owners, the NFL Players Association executive director, and the NFL Commissioner will be meeting this week to discuss how they will handle national anthem protests moving forward. This action will now likely top the agenda.

Attempts by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross to make standing for the anthem mandatory has sparked discussions about the constitutionality of their mandates. Not only will Colin Kaepernick be able to draw on their apparent refusal to allow players on their rosters to protest, it will also support his argument that this is the reason he does not yet have a job.

