Who Is Aaron Rodgers Ex-Girlfriend, Olivia Munn, And What’s His Net Worth

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could miss the rest of the season, according to the latest reports, after breaking his right collarbone following a collision with Anthony Barr during the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

About Olivia

Aaron Rodgers’ ex-girlfriend, Olivia Munn, is an actress and model. She started out as a journalist, hosting G4’s Attack of the Show, and she worked as a correspondent for The Daily Show during the years 2010 and 2011. She has also been featured in numerous films, including X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) Scarecrow Gone Wild (2004), The Road to Canyon Lake (2005), Iron Man 2 (2010), and The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017).

On her relationship with the NFL player, the two broke up in April after dating for several years. Just two months prior to their breakup, engagement rumors had started to swirl after she was spotted donning a diamond ring. She attended many of his NFL games and supported him throughout his career. One of the rumored reasons for their breakup was that his family was against their relationship, as, apparently, they didn’t trust her, and thought she was with him for the wrong reasons.

The persistent rift between Munn and the Rodgers family is said to have taken its toll on the couple. Since their split, Aaron has been spotted out on dates with several women, including soccer player Marie Margolius, and Baywatch actress Kelly Rohrbach. Olivia is currently said to be focusing on her career and recently finished filming The Predator.

Aaron Rodgers hasn't been this broken since Olivia Munn left him. https://t.co/P4027YcSd4 — Ricky Rocksteady (@RocksteadyRicky) October 15, 2017

How Much Is He Worth?

Aaron Rodgers has a net worth of about $97 million. In 2014, he signed a $110 million contract with the Green Bay Packers. It accorded him a $35 million signing bonus, and an additional $62 million for the next three years. He is credited for having one of the best passer ratings in the NFL.

Before this, he was an outstanding college quarterback at the University of California, Berkeley, where he set a record for the most completions. He was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. Between 2005 and 2007, he was the backup for quarterback Brett Favre. This enabled him to showcase and develop his skills in the position.

[Featured by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]