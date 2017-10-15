Stephen King’s ‘IT’ Closing In On ‘Spiderman’ At The Box Office [Video]

Stephen King’s IT is closing the gap between Marvel’s Spiderman: Homecoming and shooting up the box office charts to be in the top five 2017 movies this year. Propelled by non-stop weekend box office hauls, starting with its opening weekend, horror fans can expect to see the unimaginable when Stephen King’s IT rolls past $333.2 million and becomes number four on the 2017 list of top movies at the box office.

There is much to be said about Stephen King’s IT, considering it is rated R and it’s a horror film, which goes double against what makes a movie a hit these days. Family movies typically make the most because they sell more tickets. Instead of just a person taking his/her date to see a movie, family movies sell five to eight tickets per customer and seat adults and children alike.

For that reason alone, it is remarkable to see that Stephen King’s IT has crawled up the domestic box office charts and has now banked $315 million in the United States alone. That makes the gap between Stephen King’s IT and Spiderman: Homecoming a mere $18 million and shrinking, according to data retrieved from Box Office Mojo. Needless to say, at the rate it is going, Stephen King’s IT could pass Spiderman: Homecoming in as little as two weeks, possibly sooner.

Box Office: Stephen King’s ‘It’ Tops $300M Domestic And $600M Worldwide https://t.co/eUGMuvCRzI — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) October 8, 2017

Horror fans have been paying close attention to the performance of Stephen King’s IT these days, considering it is breaking box office records left and right. It has surpassed all industry expectations and the amazing performance of the film is nothing short of stellar.

It is also shocking to see that an R-rated horror movie has finally broken the glass ceiling and given the genre some long overdue credibility at the box office. There really is an audience for horror these days that demands quality productions. The horror craze, although it was not started by television, has been fueled by the explosive onslaught of horror TV that has come out over the past few years, That includes shows like The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, Penny Dreadful, Dexter, True Blood and Outcast.

With so much riding on the success of Stephen King’s IT, the horror genre will likely see a grand renaissance that has not been seen since the glory days of the 1980s. One other number that might be of interest to you for the box office performance of Stephen King’s IT is the worldwide total, which the film currently stands at $630.6 million.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros./New Line Cinema]