Howard Stern’s Former Sidekick Artie Lange Hospitalized In A New Medical Emergency, Fans Fear Drugs To Blame?

Artie Lange suffered a blood sugar problem that required emergency hospitalization on Saturday evening. According to Radar Online, Howard Stern’s former sidekick didn’t show up for his comedy show in Ohio on Saturday night.

Considering Lange’s self-proclaimed drug use in the past, Artie’s fans have every reason to worry about his health. According to the report, Lange took ill right before he was to board a private jet to make his way to his Saturday night comedy gig.

Artie’s fans were shocked when they got to the theater in Ohio to see a sign posted outside that disclosed that Lange had a medical emergency and would not be able to perform. The venue listed who to contact for a refund for the cost of their ticket.

TMZ shared that Artie wasn’t feeling well for most of the day on Saturday. His doctors discovered his blood sugar was extremely high. Apparently, it wasn’t a complete shocker as Lange has uncontrolled type 2 diabetes.

Rather than risk further complications by taking a flight from New Jersey to Ohio, Artie followed his doctor’s recommendations and went to the hospital and skipped his comedy show. Sources close to Lange revealed the last time Artie flew with high blood sugar, he had a severe reaction and had to be admitted to the hospital.

In July, Artie cheated death after performing in Chicago. At the time, Lange admitted that the medical crisis was due to his drug use. His fans expressed concern for the comedian, hoping that his newest setback isn’t drug-related.

“After Chicago gig, I collapsed. All the blow & H I’ve done for years, I blew hole in my nose & landed in my chest….”

“It was infected. I was hours from checking out.,” Artie wrote on Twitter. “They ripped open my chest and got it all. I cheated the devil for the hundredth time.”

Social media users speculate that his drug abuse may have finally caught up with him. A few months ago, Artie admitted that he occasionally uses drugs. He clarified that he doesn’t use every day, but sometimes he feels the need to “unwind.”

@artielange canceled his gig last night. Apparently having emergency heart surgery. https://t.co/HL6Qeienxp — EdgyKirk (@Edgy_Kirk) October 15, 2017

Over the past few weeks, Artie hasn’t looked very healthy and reportedly has gone to his doctor several times a week. It was clear that he wasn’t feeling well. However, Howard Stern’s former sidekick did not want to cancel his comedy gig and disappoint his fans.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]