‘Game Of Thrones’ Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Announce Engagement Via Instagram

Joe Jonas finally popped the question and Sophie Turner said ‘Yes!’ The couple is now officially engaged and they announced the news to the world via their respective social media sites.

On Oct. 15, the American singer and British actress posted the same photo on their separate Instagram accounts, and it shows Sophie’s hand resting on top of Joe’s. Needless to say, her sparkling diamond engagement ring is on display as well.

The Game of Thrones star simply captioned the picture with “I said yes” while Joe Jonas wrote, “She said yes.”

The engagement ring looks very expensive. It features a large pear-shaped diamond sitting on top of two diamond-encrusted platinum bands.

In any case, it was reported that Joe’s brothers, Nick and Kevin, were among the first to react to the announcement. On his Twitter, Nick congratulated the soon-to-be-married pair and even expressed his love for them.

Among the Jonas brothers, Joe is the second one to get married. His older brother, 29-year-old Kevin, tied the knot in 2009 and he has two daughters with wife Danielle Jonas.

Meanwhile, Joe Jonas, 28, and Sophie Turner, 21, were said to have started dating in November last year. Based on the reports, the two got close after attending the MTV Europe Music Awards’ Kings of Leon concert that was staged at the Oude Luxor Theater in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The couple did not confirm their romance until January. They also used Instagram to admit their dating status.

Sophie Turner recently spent one weekend with the Jonas kinsfolk in California and before that, she and Joe went to London to meet with her family. Most probably, the family meetings have something to do with the stars’ engagement.

Joe Jonas dated many women including pop superstar Taylor Swift and Ashley Greene, but he said that it was different when he started dating Sophie. A source divulged that Joe is serious this time.

Back in June, a source told People, “Joe is taking this relationship very seriously. She’s different from other girls he has dated.”

In her interview that was published on Marie Claire, Sophie Turner also said that she is very happy to be with Joe.

Finally, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got serious really fast so many people cannot help but think that this could be another one of those whirlwind romance that could end soon. Well, only time can tell if they are truly meant for each other.

