Will RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Leave Husband Joe Giudice After He’s Out Of Jail?

Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice plans to leave her husband, Joe Giudice, after he’s released from jail. At least that’s according to an article in In Touch Weekly. Teresa has outwardly seemed happy about Joe’s release but In Touch Weekly’s sources say that she isn’t being honest about her real feelings. The reality TV star wants to end her marriage.

“Teresa is done with Joe and is already making plans for a life without him,” an “insider” told In Touch. “After everything, Joe put her through, she feels she deserves the freedom to do whatever she pleases. She hits the bars and clubs all the time and enjoys herself. She has moved on from Joe and is on the prowl looking for a new, rich man.”

As In Touch notes, Teresa has previously denied that she’s ever cheated on Joe but she has hinted that she’s unhappy with him and could divorce him in the future. One of the biggest hints is in her first book, Standing Strong.

“People think that I’d never leave Joe. But that’s not the case,” she wrote. “If things with Joe aren’t good… between us when he gets home, I’d absolutely end our relationship.”

The source adds that Teresa is asking friends about where she can find hot, rich, available men. According to the insider, she seems to be very ready to move on from Joe when he’s released.

Joe Giudice has been in prison for about 18 months. As the Daily Mail reports, he was convicted of bankruptcy fraud in October 2014 and could be deported back to Italy when he is released. Teresa also did some jail time. She was incarcerated in 2015 but was released two days before Christmas that year.

EXCLUSIVE: @Teresa_Giudice says her husband doesn't have to worry about her cheating on him! https://t.co/NL3ddebal5 pic.twitter.com/y6HmnavhVy — Life & Style (@Life_and_Style) October 5, 2017

TMZ reports that during his incarceration, Joe is working on earning his G.E.D. and has lost 45 pounds. He is currently serving a 41-month sentence.

“He’s been working out nonstop and his diet has changed dramatically,” a source told TMZ. Before prison, Joe was overweight and admitted he had a drinking problem.

Joe may have been inspired by his wife, Teresa. As TMZ notes, she lost a lot of weight during her 11-month stint in jail.

Joe and Teresa share four daughters: Gia, 16, Gabriella, 12, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 8.

Do you think that Teresa will leave Joe when he’s released from prison? Or will she stay with him for the sake of keeping her family together? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

RELATED POSTS ON THE INQUISITR

Teresa Giudice Inspiring Husband Behind Bars, Joe Now Seeking G.E.D.

Teresa Giudice Talks Her New Look, Insists Hair Was Never Black

Teresa Giudice Reveals She Struggles With Siggy Flicker Feud With Margaret

[Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Mount Airy Casino Resort]