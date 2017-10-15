Aaron Rodgers Injury Update: Packers Quarterback Suffers Broken Collarbone Against Vikings

In Sunday’s NFL action, the Green Bay Packers suffered a major loss during the game as Aaron Rodgers’ injury occurred in the first half. The Packers’ quarterback went down in just the first quarter of Sunday’s game in Minnesota. After being hit, Rodgers had to be carted back to the locker room to get checked on. Early indications were that the quarterback had suffered a shoulder injury and the team didn’t know if he’d get back into the game. Backup quarterback Brett Hundley took over from there but certainly isn’t the option that fans were hoping to see in this contest.

A report from ESPN‘s Rob Demovsky mentions that Aaron Rodgers’ injury happened in the first quarter after Rodgers was hit by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr. Rodgers had been trying to roll to his right for a pass play but Barr was in pursuit and then ran into Rodgers’ midsection. Rodgers went down on his throwing shoulder on the field and was carted off the field from there with the team saying he was “questionable” for a return to the game. It seemed as Rodgers remained out longer and longer, his return became less certain due to a serious injury.

There have already been several tweets sent out from concerned fans, as well as the Seattle Seahawks’ defensive star Richard Sherman. A photo posted by the NFL showed Rodgers being carted off the field after the injury with Richard Sherman’s message as a caption.

While no official video of the hit was shown by the NFL, there were various fan accounts on Twitter who posted a look at the hit that took Rodgers down.

In a later update from the Green Bay Packers, fans of the team may have learned there was even worse news. The team sent out a tweet saying that Rodgers may have broken his collarbone after the hit in the first half. The prognosis may be that his misses the rest of the NFL season with the injury.

QB Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone. There's a chance he could miss the rest of the season. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 15, 2017

A significant injury to Rodgers could impact the team’s playoff chances. The season is still early, but the Green Bay Packers had a 4-1 overall record for their latest campaign. At the time of this report, the Packers were losing their game to the Minnesota Vikings 14-10 in the third quarter. Back quarterback Brett Hundley also threw his first touchdown since taking over from Rodgers.

[Featured Image by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images]