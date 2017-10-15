‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Spoilers: Reality Steve Reveals Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s One-On-One Date In Paris

Filming is currently underway for the upcoming season of The Bachelor featuring Arie Luyendyk Jr. as the leading man of the hour. Luyendyk, race car driver and realtor, made his debut into the world of The Bachelor when he was the runner-up on Bachelorette Emily Maynard’s season. It is now several years later and Arie is finally getting his chance to find love once again on the hit reality show. Arie is currently wrapping up filming Episode 6 and fans who can’t wait for the season to air are already finding out details about Luyendyk and his ladies from Reality Steve.

Reality Steve is well known among Bachelor fans for spoiling each season well before it airs and even before it wraps up filming. While there are still many missing pieces to Arie’s season, there are a few things Steve has shared including yesterday’s one-on-one date. The date Arie went on took place in the romantic city of Paris, France. Steve revealed on Twitter that Arie’s choice for the date in Paris was with Lauren Burnham.

One of the places Arie and Lauren visited on their date was Luxembourg Garden. Steve shared photos of filming on his Twitter. Arie and Lauren also had a sketch completed of them on the streets of Paris. Steve shared several photos from their sketch time in Paris, which can be seen on Steve’s Twitter page.

While fans do not know just yet how the rest of this date turned out for Arie and Lauren, a fan did manage to capture a video of the two dancing. The video posted to Instagram by a fan and again shared by Reality Steve, shows Arie and Lauren dancing awkwardly in the streets of Paris to the music of an accordion player. Arie danced Lauren around for a little bit then the two embraced in a hug.

Fans don’t know yet if Lauren was given a rose by Arie that evening or sent home. The official bios of the women on the show will not be released until closer to January, but Reality Steve has shared some of them and their background on his blog. Steve shared that Lauren is 25-years-old and from Dallas, Texas. She graduated from Old Dominion in 2015 with a degree in psychology and currently works in sales.

Stay tuned for more spoilers on Arie’s season as they become available. After the rose ceremony in Paris, it looks like Arie and his ladies are heading to Italy. Arie’s season of The Bachelor will air in early January 2018 on ABC.

[Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images]